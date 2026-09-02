U.S. Forces Korea personnel move around military vehicles at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 17, as the Korean and U.S. militaries begin the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. YONHAP

Changes to Korea-U.S. exercises must be backed by close consultation to preserve deterrence and trust.

Yu Ji-hoon

The author is a research fellow at Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.





The recent controversy over South Korea-U.S. combined military exercises offers an opportunity to assess the alliance’s maturity. An alliance’s true strength does not lie in maintaining identical positions on every issue. What matters more is how closely and reliably allies act when their strategic judgments and interests diverge.

From this perspective, the current situation calls for examining not only the military cohesion of the South Korea-U.S. alliance but also how the two countries communicate and coordinate on major security issues.

Combined exercises are more than military drills. They are a crucial means of maintaining an effective combined defense posture by repeatedly testing whether militaries can operate under a unified command structure during a contingency.

Commanders and staff rotate, the defense industry continues to introduce weapons systems and operational concepts and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats constantly evolve. As a result, the allies must continually practice and test their combined command and control, intelligence sharing, reinforcement operations and responses to nuclear and missile threats.

Of course, the timing, scale and format of exercises can be adjusted according to diplomatic needs and changes in the security environment. The issue is less whether adjustments occur than how they are made.

If military decisions directly affecting the defense of the Korean Peninsula are perceived as having changed without sufficient prior consultation, the damage to alliance trust and cohesion could outweigh any military consequences.

Deterrence is not built through military capabilities alone. North Korea and neighboring countries must also recognize that Seoul and Washington possess both the capability and willingness to respond jointly when necessary. This means that the allies need a shared understanding of why exercises are adjusted and what such changes should achieve.

Some observers believe that U.S. President Donald Trump’s transactional view of alliances influenced the latest developments. But it would be misleading to attribute every change to one president’s personal inclinations.

Washington’s demands — that allies assume greater defense responsibilities and contribute more — and its efforts to adjust alliance roles based on changing strategic priorities reflect broader structural changes. Rather than merely reacting to individual U.S. decisions, South Korea should analyze how shifts in U.S. strategy could affect the alliance and defense of the Korean Peninsula, then develop a long-term alliance strategy.

The same principle should apply to North Korea policy. Flexibility is necessary to facilitate dialogue, but repeatedly adjusting combined exercises without meaningful reciprocal measures from Pyongyang risks allowing North Korea to establish such concessions as a new baseline for negotiations.

Even if U.S.-North Korea talks resume, Seoul and Washington should coordinate their objectives and principles in advance on issues directly affecting South Korean security — including combined exercises, deployments of U.S. strategic assets and extended deterrence — to pursue diplomatic engagement and a stable deterrence posture together.

The controversy also has implications for other major alliance issues, including the transition of wartime operational control, extended deterrence, the role of U.S. Forces Korea and cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines. All require a high degree of mutual trust and sustained consultation.

If perceptions of inadequate consultation repeatedly emerge and accumulate, they could create unnecessary uncertainty and distrust when the allies address other security priorities.

A mature alliance is not one without disagreements. It is one in which both sides acknowledge that their strategic priorities may differ while consulting fully and seeking common solutions when core security interests are at stake.

South Korea, for its part, should not passively accept U.S. decisions. It needs to clearly identify where it can expand its role and contributions, as well as the core security interests and principles that it must protect. At the same time, South Korea should strengthen its own defense capabilities and make substantive contributions to the alliance.

Ultimately, the significance of the current controversy goes beyond whether a particular exercise is reduced. The fundamental question is how effectively Seoul and Washington can manage their alliance while reconciling differing judgments and interests amid a changing security environment.

Consulting rapidly when unexpected situations arise, devising necessary supplementary measures and delivering coordinated messages are what a mature alliance of more than 70 years should demonstrate.

The latest controversy should therefore serve as an opportunity to assess the alliance’s maturity. Seoul and Washington should use it to review not only their military cohesion but also the mechanisms through which they consult, coordinate and make decisions on major security issues.