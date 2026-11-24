This handout photo posted on the official X account of Nvidia on November 23 shows reinstated CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang reacting to the ovation from employees upon his return to the company headqurters in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive in a stunning reversal that U.S. President Donald Trump said followed his own direct contacts with the company's board. AFP/YONHAP





Ahn Hai-ri

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Among the deluge of domestic and international media coverage surrounding Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO, one piece struck me as particularly unsettling. It was a New York Times opinion column by Stephen Witt, author of Huang’s biography, “The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip” (2025).

Declaring that the facade of a narcissist had shattered, Witt disparaged virtually everything about Huang. The $1,000 tip Huang left a server at a modest Denny’s restaurant where the two had breakfast was, in Witt’s telling, hypocrisy intended to conceal arrogance. Huang’s frequent acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by his wife, Lori, who interrupted her career to raise their children, was self-deception intended to cultivate an image of a devoted family man.

Even Huang’s efforts to increase the proportion of female employees at Nvidia from almost none in its early years to a quarter of its workforce were portrayed as potentially driven by ulterior motives. Witt said he had sensed an atmosphere of fear and submission at Nvidia because Huang could not tolerate dissent. Comparing Huang’s boastfulness, narcissism and womanizing to U.S. President Donald Trump’s, Witt argued that Huang had brought about his own downfall.

What made the column peculiar was that Witt had interpreted most of these same matters almost entirely differently in his book. While acknowledging that Huang was difficult to decipher, he portrayed him as charming, humorous, universally beloved, somewhat eccentric and devoted to his family.

The book does describe the famous “Huang rage.” His harsh reprimands in front of numerous colleagues leave both the recipient and the audience stunned. Yet Witt interpreted even these outbursts as a largely deliberate management strategy: motivating employees to push beyond their limits and establishing organizational discipline by sharing lessons from failure.

When an employee whom Huang had humiliated by demanding that he return his entire salary became seriously ill, Huang offered to cover all his medical expenses personally. Most of the roughly 100 Nvidia employees Witt interviewed had similarly heartwarming stories. Above all, except in cases of truly intolerable conduct, Huang refrained from firing employees. He did not make scapegoats of them.

To employees, Huang was more than someone who enabled them to accumulate substantial wealth by offering Nvidia shares at a discount to their lowest price over the preceding two years. As Nvidia chief scientist Bill Dally described him, Huang was a leader people wanted to follow wherever he went. Bryan Catanzaro, a key researcher who helped steer Huang toward artificial intelligence, left for Baidu at triple his salary but soon returned to Nvidia.

Despite these accounts, Witt’s assessment underwent a radical reversal. The two years since his last interview and the previously unknown affair presumably contributed to that change. But criticism bordering on ridicule would probably have been impossible had Witt not been convinced of Huang’s downfall.

A similar indication emerged from a New York Times column published a week later by Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Grant argued that Huang had deceived the public and investors through inappropriate relationships and repeated dishonesty, and that boards must hold executives accountable not only for financial performance but also for ethical conduct.

Allowing a chief executive who had crossed ethical boundaries to return, Grant argued, would send the wrong message throughout the organization. Reinstatement was out of the question. This sentiment appeared to prevail not only within Nvidia’s board but across society more broadly. Indeed, as recently as Nov. 17, the board publicly ruled out reinstating him.

Yet on Monday, Huang returned to an enthusiastic welcome from Nvidia employees and financial markets worldwide. Nvidia’s board unanimously approved his reinstatement, even as an independent investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation remained underway.

In an earlier era, before the AI-driven world Huang helped create, events might well have unfolded precisely as Witt and Grant had anticipated. But watching Huang return after just 11 days, I felt that we had entered an entirely different world. His comeback exposed an uncomfortable truth: Extraordinary genius can be irreplaceable, rendering even stringent standards of corporate ethics and morality virtually powerless.

Consider the technological foundations of Huang’s achievement. Previous attempts to commercialize parallel computing had consistently failed, while mainstream computer scientists dismissed neural networks as little more than toys. Huang successfully brought together these two technologies that investors and scientists had largely overlooked. Combining these technologies helped lay the foundations for modern AI, creating a world that now seemingly cannot function without Huang.

In his Times column, Witt outlined the qualifications Nvidia’s next CEO would require. The successor would need to be a world-class computer scientist, capable of closing deals with powerful customers and sufficiently influential to call Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taiwan and shout at its executives.

Ultimately, Huang himself filled the vacancy, returning in a navy jacket rather than his trademark leather one. He was irreplaceable not simply because Nvidia lacked a designated successor or even an obvious second-in-command. Rather, he was uniquely positioned at virtually every critical junction of the AI ecosystem, from semiconductor design and manufacturing partnerships to software development and relationships with major technology companies.

There is now little that can restrain Huang. For now, a world that functions without him has failed to materialize. Should that day suddenly arrive, what resources would the world draw upon, and how would it withstand the disruption? Such is the precariousness of a world dependent on a single company — or a single individual.