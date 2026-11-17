A scene from the 2014 Korean production of "M. Butterfly," a play written by David Henry Hwang. WIKIPEDIA

A reading of David Henry Hwang’s "M. Butterfly" (1988) examines how public fantasies can turn admiration into suspicion.





Kim Myung-hwa

The author is a playwright and director.





Puccini’s opera "Madama Butterfly" (1904), composed in the early 20th century, was reinvented more than 80 years later in the United States as the play "M. Butterfly" (1988). Its author was David Henry Hwang, an Asian American playwright.

There are broadly two ways to reinterpret an existing work for contemporary audiences. The conservative approach preserves its internal structure while relocating the story to a more familiar time and place. The more radical approach transforms that structure to reflect contemporary realities or dismantles the original so thoroughly that it becomes barely recognizable. Charles Marowitz’s "Hamlet" (1965) and Heiner Müller’s "Hamletmachine" (1977) exemplify the latter.

Where does Hwang’s "M. Butterfly" belong? On the surface, it appears a dutiful adaptation, yet beneath its polite exterior lies a rebellious work. By retaining the original’s familiar framework, Hwang completely overturns its worldview.

The inspiration came from a real scandal involving a French diplomat in China and a Chinese opera performer who was also a spy. Shi Pei Pu, a male performer specializing in female roles, had maintained a romantic relationship with the diplomat, who believed Shi was a woman. What astonished the world was not so much the betrayal involving stolen classified documents as the extraordinary misconception underlying their relationship.

Hwang dramatized the incident, recognizing how fantasies operate independently of reality: men project their fantasies onto women, just as the West projects its fantasies onto the East.

To expose these illusions, Hwang employed Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly." The play incorporates actual arias and follows a seemingly familiar narrative trajectory. Yet its conclusion confronts audiences with something entirely different. How accurately do we really understand those we perceive as others?

That question returns amid recent controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Who is the man whose achievements inspired such enthusiasm? Is the Asian American giant celebrated through a Western, particularly American, lens fundamentally different from the figure now facing suspicion and rejection?

Perhaps the difference lies not in Huang himself but in the expectations projected onto him. The same person can become an object of admiration or distrust when the perspective of those observing him changes.

The title "M. Butterfly" contains a revealing ambiguity. The initial M encompasses both Monsieur and Madame, unsettling the very distinctions audiences assume they understand.

The play ultimately asks whether what we see is another person or an image shaped by our own desires and prejudices. Huang’s changing public image raises a similar question about the fragile boundary between reality and the fantasies surrounding it.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.







