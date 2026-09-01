One Cut from YONHAP

Islands take center stage in Yeosu

The 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo opens Sept. 5 with eight exhibition halls and programs highlighting islands, oceans and the future.

Opinion Desk
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Attendees walk through the main venue of the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo in the Jinmo district of Yeosu, South Jeolla-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, on Sept. 1, four days before its opening.


Attendees walk through the main venue of the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo in the Jinmo district of Yeosu, South Jeolla-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, during a press day event on Sept. 1, four days before the expo's opening. Running from Sept. 5 to Nov. 4 under the theme “Island, Connecting the Ocean and the Future,” the event will feature eight exhibition halls and programs across Yeosu, with organizers expecting 3 million visitors.

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