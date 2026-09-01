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Eyes in the skies
Members of a Korean government rapid response team board a Nepalese military helicopter at the army helipad at Dhunche in Rasuwa, Nepal, on Sept. 1.
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Fuel surcharge to climb
Korean airlines will raise fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes starting in September.
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IMAX-imum audience
Christopher Nolan’s epic take on “The Odyssey” has drawn 941,000 IMAX viewers in Korea as total admissions in the country surpassed 9 million.
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Korea’s campuses welcome students back for fall semester — in pictures
Universities across Korea welcomed students Tuesday with campus greetings, international orientations and a job fair at Seoul National University.