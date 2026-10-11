President Lee Jae Myung poses for a photo with merchants during a visit to Anheung Port in South Chungcheong on Oct. 8. PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

The president’s expanded online outreach must deliver policy results, not merely strengthen his standing within the ruling coalition.

President Lee Jae Myung has announced plans to expand direct communication with the public through social media on major political issues. Despite concerns within the ruling camp about excessive online engagement, his posts are expected to become more frequent.

Lee said disadvantaged citizens deserve greater attention and support than powerful figures holding senior positions. He also pledged to continue visiting neglected neighborhoods to hear marginalized voices.

According to the presidential office, Lee decided to expand public engagement after observing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during his recent state visit. Sheinbaum reportedly holds news conferences four days a week and spends three days visiting communities to hear local concerns.

There is nothing inherently wrong with a president using social media to communicate his views or visiting communities to engage directly with citizens. The question is whether Lee's approach serves his stated ambition of becoming a president for everyone.

Lee recently said he would accept dissenting opinions but block comments containing insults or abusive language.

These days, however, criticism of his social media posts comes primarily not from conservatives but from progressive hard-liners demanding more sweeping prosecutorial reform.

His criticism of officials who "enjoy luxury at taxpayers' expense while cutting welfare budgets for ordinary people" and cannot understand the suffering of those going hungry has also been interpreted as targeting hard-liners within his own political camp.

Such developments have prompted speculation that his expanded social media activities are less about communicating with the public than about establishing dominance within the ruling coalition.

A more fundamental concern is that Lee's emphasis on communication has yet to produce tangible policy achievements.

His administration's regulation-focused property tax reforms, targeting owners of extremely expensive apartments, have contributed to a shortage of jeonse (lump-sum deposit) housing and soaring monthly rents, undermining housing stability for ordinary households.

A nationwide farmland survey, abruptly halted amid opposition, has spread anxiety throughout rural communities.

The administration has also failed to offer convincing solutions to youth unemployment, which is deteriorating toward historically severe levels.

Presidential communication should not become an instrument for consolidating factional support or dividing society between those who possess wealth and those who do not.

Listening to marginalized citizens is important, but effective leadership requires translating their concerns into policies that improve daily life. Frequent posts and visits cannot substitute for concrete results.

Ultimately, an administration will be judged not by how often its president communicates or how forcefully he challenges opponents, but by whether it solves the problems confronting the people.