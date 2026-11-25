Kang Kum-sil, nominee for director of the National Intelligence Service, leaves her home in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 24. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Kang Kum-sil must address concerns over her intelligence experience, North Korean threats and cooperation with Washington.

A series of cyberattacks targeting U.S. intelligence agencies has heightened concerns over cybersecurity. Unclassified information held by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was reportedly exposed in recent attacks. Earlier incidents included a breach of the FBI's National Crime Information Center database and a disruption of the National Security Agency's (NSA) classified internal communications network.

In France, a recent cyberattack on supermarket refrigeration systems forced the disposal of large quantities of food. From privately operated financial and energy infrastructure to critical national security systems, virtually everything connected to a network is now a potential target.

Against this backdrop, former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil, who has little experience in intelligence or counterintelligence, has been nominated to lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Unlike most previous NIS directors, who possessed expertise in intelligence, diplomacy or national security or had extensive investigative experience, Kang stands out primarily for her political ties to President Lee Jae Myung.

South Korea also faces the immediate threat of organized North Korean cyberattacks. U.S. intelligence authorities assess that Pyongyang uses hacking groups such as Lazarus, affiliated with its Reconnaissance General Bureau, to steal cryptocurrency and finance its nuclear and missile programs.

Questions remain about whether Kang, a former judge and justice minister, possesses the specialized expertise needed to oversee intelligence gathering on North Korea and abroad, counterintelligence and cybersecurity.

The opposition has also raised concerns about possible pro-China leanings, citing her previous role as a special economic adviser to a Chinese local government. Kang's representatives maintain that she advised South Korean companies on investment in China. Given the urgent need to restore normal intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the United States, however, she must disclose her activities and responsibilities more transparently.

The unexpected nomination has also prompted speculation that Kim Hee-soo, the NIS planning and coordination chief who previously represented Lee in his case involving remittances to North Korea, could assume a greater role, expanding the Blue House's influence over the agency. Such developments could seriously undermine its political neutrality and compromise its ability to fulfill its responsibilities as South Korea's foremost intelligence agency.

Even a momentary error in judgment by intelligence agencies can trigger a national security crisis. Kang must offer concrete answers about how she intends to compensate for her limited counterintelligence and cybersecurity experience and restore intelligence cooperation with Washington.

Unless these doubts are satisfactorily addressed, can South Korea entrust her with leading an agency operating on the front lines of an increasingly consequential intelligence war fought without gunfire?