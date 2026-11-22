Rep. Yang Bu-nam (center), head of the Democratic Party's task force on the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, speaks at a press briefing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 22. NEWS1

The Democratic Party’s push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, following a controversial Supreme Court ruling, raises concerns over separation of powers.





The Democratic Party (DP), which has adopted the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de as its official position, announced Sunday that it would exclude the Supreme Court's ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo from its impeachment grounds. The party's impeachment task force apparently recognized that citing the judgment itself would invite criticism for undermining judicial independence.

Instead, the task force alleged serious procedural irregularities, including changing a scheduled deliberation date into a sentencing date and failing to deliver a ruling within three months. It also cited the Supreme Court's decision to overturn and remand President Lee Jae Myung's election law case before the presidential election and disputes over the renomination of Supreme Court justices.

Although court rulings cannot themselves constitute grounds for impeachment under existing law, the DP's determination to proceed was clearly triggered by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn part of Han's conviction and remand the case for reconsideration.

Previously, when the Rebuilding Korea Party strongly demanded Jo's impeachment, the DP remained cautious, virtually abandoning even a proposed parliamentary investigation. Its position changed after the ruling.

DP Chair Kim Min-seok denounced the decision as "historical betrayal," while Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who heads the impeachment task force, said the Han ruling had exhausted his patience and announced plans to pass an impeachment motion before year's end.

These developments strongly suggest that the ruling party's real motivation is dissatisfaction with the judgment. For those in power to challenge a court ruling by seeking the chief justice's removal would seriously damage public confidence in the judiciary and directly undermine the separation of powers.

If the DP uses its parliamentary majority to pass the impeachment motion, Jo's duties will be suspended. Some ruling party lawmakers have already argued that impeachment should prevent him from exercising his authority over the regular judicial personnel reshuffle scheduled for February.

The opposition, meanwhile, plans to continue outdoor rallies following a gathering in Daegu two days ago, protesting both the proposed impeachment and the push for a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments.

Impeaching the chief justice risks intensifying partisan confrontation and deepening national divisions. The DP should ask itself whether it can justify pursuing impeachment on questionable grounds while its underlying objection appears to be the court's judgment.

Such a course would not only run counter to public sentiment but also threaten the constitutional principle of separation of powers, a foundation of democratic governance.

The party must consider whether short-term political gains justify the lasting institutional damage such a confrontation could ultimately cause.