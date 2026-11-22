Then-Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin listens during a government consultation on measures to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test at the National Assembly on Nov. 18. Choi resigned on Nov. 22. YONHAP

Cho Min-geun

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“If the person who appointed me tells me to resign, I should at any time.”

I could only shake my head at then-Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin’s remarks at a governmentwide task force meeting — centered on AI-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — on Friday. With his response coming four days after his controversial comments at the National Assembly, he seemed still unaware of his ministry’s responsibilities. Instead, he appeared to be waiting for a signal from the Blue House.

Following mounting criticism, he offered his resignation on Sunday. The president immediately accepted it.

Governments cannot anticipate or prepare for every development. Crises can erupt without warning, as the current controversy over AI-assisted cheating demonstrates. As a result, a government’s competence is measured by how quickly and coherently it responds. This episode deserves scrutiny, as it exposed weaknesses in how the Lee Jae Myung administration assigns responsibility during emergencies.

Previous crises have produced officials celebrated as problem solvers. Their moves are straightforward: Establish a clear command center, concentrate authority and accountability there and then respond consistently, pre-emptively and decisively. During a financial crisis, for example, the government must act sooner and more forcefully than markets expect so that speculators do not even contemplate testing its resolve.

But the Ministry of Education and its minister did the opposite during this crisis. Asked by an opposition lawmaker whether he was “100 percent confident” that AI-assisted cheating could be detected, Choi replied, “I don’t think that I can.” The lawmaker clarified that the question concerned whether examination supervisors could catch offenders. Choi then passed the question to a ministry director.

The lawmaker’s subsequent exasperation was understandable. Public confidence in the fairness of an exam that can shape young people’s futures depends on whether the government appears ready to enforce its rules. At the time, 550,000 anxious test-takers, proctors and potential cheaters were all listening.

In the most critical moment, the minister became embroiled in controversy and disappeared from public view. A task force headed by the prime minister and president’s social media posts belatedly filled the vacuum.

Just before the CSAT, authorities announced that they would send emergency text alerts, provide stickers to cover buttons and deploy additional proctors. On Tuesday, the president ordered officials to consider a 100 million won ($74,354) reward for reporting instances of cheating.

The spectacle was familiar from televised Cabinet meetings: The president issues minute instructions, and ministries scramble to follow.

The Blue House also announced plans for a separate task force, led by the presidential chief of staff, to restore exam fairness. Task forces and presidential aides were effectively filling the gap left by the ministry and its minister. That may create an impression of action, but it does little to clarify who ultimately takes responsibility for the problem.

Can the government continue confronting crises through unstable leadership and improvised measures? Task forces are temporary, often with ambiguous lines of accountability. A president cannot — and should not — personally dictate every policy detail. That approach risks making the Blue House responsible for every difficult issue and leaving the president to shoulder the blame for the government’s failures.

Meanwhile, ministers have become less visible under a president-centered system, and their sense of responsibility appears to be weakening. Previous AI-assisted cases uncovered in national qualification tests warned about what could happen on the CSAT. Better preparation by the ministry responsible for examination sites could have prevented much of this turmoil.

Early in the administration, experienced senior presidential aides at least coordinated ministries behind the scenes and pressed them to act. Even that discipline seems to have weakened recently. The proliferation of government task forces may be another troubling symptom indeed. Forming another committee is not the same as restoring effective leadership within the regular machinery of government.

Global financial markets are experiencing sharp turbulence following fears of an AI bubble, and Korean stocks are swinging wildly. If a truly serious crisis arrives, who in this government will step forward, take charge and accept responsibility?