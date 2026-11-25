Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 24. NEWS1





Suspicions are growing over the Democratic Party's (DP) push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. The party appears intent on securing political benefits by suspending the chief justice through an impeachment motion despite insufficient grounds for his removal.

DP lawmakers openly acknowledge this objective. Seo Young-kyo, chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said impeachment was intended to prevent Jo from undermining fair trials through inappropriate judicial appointments. Rep. Noh Jong-myun previously argued that merely preventing Jo from influencing regular judicial appointments while suspended pending the Constitutional Court's ruling would yield tangible benefits.

Exploiting the unprecedented impeachment of a chief justice for such political calculations, thereby undermining the separation of powers and judicial independence, constitutes a clear abuse of authority.

Under the Constitution, judges, including the chief justice, may be impeached for violating the Constitution or laws in the performance of their duties. Violations must be sufficiently serious to justify removal. The DP itself recognizes the weakness of its case.

Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who leads the party's impeachment task force, acknowledged that individual allegations might lack sufficient gravity but argued that collectively they were more than serious enough.

The DP initially pursued impeachment after the Supreme Court's full bench issued a ruling favoring partial acquittal for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It subsequently excluded the ruling itself from its impeachment grounds to avoid questions about legality.

DP leader Kim Min-seok's proposal Wednesday for a five-party coalition to expedite impeachment, linking Jo's removal to ending the insurrection, is equally contradictory. The Supreme Court under Jo explicitly characterized the Dec. 3 martial law declaration as an insurrection in its ruling on Han.

Judges at the Changwon District Court expressed deep concern Wednesday over attempts to jeopardize the separation of powers and constitutional order, including impeaching judges over judicial rulings. Lower court judges are now resisting an impeachment drive whose justification is difficult to reconcile with democratic norms.

Last year, the Constitutional Research Institute, affiliated with the Constitutional Court, warned in a report that automatic suspension following parliamentary impeachment could become an instrument for the legislative majority to control state affairs. The warning seems particularly pertinent to the DP's current strategy.

Using that mechanism against the chief justice for political advantage would go beyond controlling state affairs. It would undermine the constitutional order itself. Parliamentary impeachment powers must not become a means of interfering with judicial administration. This is precisely why public opposition to the DP's impeachment initiative substantially exceeds support for it.