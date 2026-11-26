A longtime U.S. advocate for Korea warns that political vengeance could undermine its case for greater leadership among democracies.





John Hamre

The author is CEO Emeritus and Langone Chair in American Leadership at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.







Last week I read that the Democratic Party of Korea formally wants to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de because of a recent ruling that partially overturned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's 15-year insurrection sentence.

The former Prime Minister was indicted in August 2025 for his role in former President Yoon's martial law declaration, but the Supreme Court partially overturned his conviction and remanded the case back to the Seoul High Court, finding insufficient evidence that he intended to subvert the constitution when he called a Cabinet meeting before martial law was declared.

I have watched and admired Korea for over 40 years of my professional life. I first visited Seoul in 1989 as a young staffer in the Senate and became enamored with the country.

It was a newly industrializing economy with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of $5,550. On my first trip, I visited Itaewon, as many Americans were wont to do in those days, and saw shopkeepers staying open late in the evening and then closing their storefronts as they unfurled a futon behind the counter to sleep. I admired the hardworking and innovative spirit of the Korean people and companies that I encountered. Over the years, I have watched Korea succeed beyond my wildest imagination.

Today, the Bank of Korea expects GNI to exceed $40,000 in 2026. I have visited the country 50 times since 1987. I love it more each time, and I am fond of telling those who do not know the story of Korea’s democratic and economic development.

This love for Korea is why I feel the need to comment on the impeachment case against the Supreme Court chief justice.

I have devoted my reputation to trying to bring Korea into the Group of Seven (G7) club of advanced industrialized democratic economies. Korea is a strong country and should play a larger role on the world stage. But these political antics undermine the country's global standing. These are acts of petty political vengeance that we too often witness in Korean politics.

I do not challenge that previous wrongs need to be righted. But I can't argue that Korea is worthy of a seat at the premier conclave of democracies when the political drumbeat is an unending cycle of revenge against opponent parties.

I understand well that this is an intensely political issue today. But I have no partisan leanings in Korea. I have friends on all sides of the political spectrum. I speak as a supporter of Korea and Koreans from the United States. I don't know Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo. I have never met him. I have no affiliation or acquaintance with him.

My letter is about neither Chief Justice Jo, the facts of the case against former Prime Minister Han, nor the veracity of the Court’s ruling. It is about the country’s political maturity. If Korea is going to join the leading major democracies, it has to stop the politics of vengeance.



