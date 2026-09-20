I’ll never forget you, Onyu

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Student_Voice : The bird in my hair
A student reflects on fear, forgiveness and friendship after her pet lovebird bites her during a frightening mishap.
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Student_Voice : Bringing Ohana home
A Seoul elementary student reflects on how Hawaii’s welcoming culture inspired her to reach out to lonely classmates.
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When teachers become society’s shock absorbers
Anxiety, overwork and conflict are eroding trust in schools, leaving both Korea and Japan searching for fairer ways to protect teachers and students.
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Student_Voice: The treasure I found at the bottom of the sea
A Jeju student recounts a terrifying snorkeling moment in Guam and the gratitude for family it brought ashore.
Read more
-
Student_Voice : The bird in my hair
A student reflects on fear, forgiveness and friendship after her pet lovebird bites her during a frightening mishap.
-
Student_Voice : Bringing Ohana home
A Seoul elementary student reflects on how Hawaii’s welcoming culture inspired her to reach out to lonely classmates.
-
When teachers become society’s shock absorbers
Anxiety, overwork and conflict are eroding trust in schools, leaving both Korea and Japan searching for fairer ways to protect teachers and students.
-
Student_Voice: The treasure I found at the bottom of the sea
A Jeju student recounts a terrifying snorkeling moment in Guam and the gratitude for family it brought ashore.