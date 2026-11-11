White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, left, smiles as U.S. President Donald Trump holds signed executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Aug. 6. President Trump named Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff on Nov. 6, promoting the architect of his hard-line migration policy after the Republican Party's brutal defeat in the U.S. midterms. AFP/YONHAP

Michael Green

The author is the CEO of the U.S. Studies Centre at the University of Sydney and the Henry A. Kissinger Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.





Last week, U.S. Republicans suffered their biggest disaster in midterm elections in 50 years. The repudiation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda and governing style was epic.

With control of Congress, the Democrats can determine the budget and decide on appointments of judges and senior officials while opening investigations into the Iran war and Trump family corruption. Yet Trump is still president. He is commander in chief of the armed forces and free to move on the world stage as he sees fit. With the appointment of Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, Trump seems primed for a fight, since Miller was the architect of some of his most extreme and unpopular policies. But if neither side can really set the national agenda for the next two years, how does this result matter to the international system?

First, the president will probably spend more time on foreign policy as all his predecessors did when their party lost control of Congress in the midterms: Bill Clinton expanded the U.S.-Japan alliance and completed the North American FTA; George W. Bush accelerated the Six Party Talks with North Korea; and Barack Obama trumpeted the pivot to Asia. The difference is that each of these foreign policy initiatives was welcomed by Congress. Trump’s international performance will likely be a mix of summitry approved by Congress — such as the upcoming Quad meeting — and summitry attacked by Congress — including any conciliatory meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping. Summits with authoritarians will not have lasting effect, but positive progress with allies will be sustained no matter who wins in 2028.

Second, while Trump performs more abroad, Congress will assert more control over the instruments of foreign and defense policy at home. The Democrats do not have enough votes to override a presidential veto on most things, but there are probably enough national security Republicans to help them pass a budget that increases defense spending in exchange for restoring Medicare cuts and other services that the Democrats want. With more Congressional assertion of budget prerogatives, the administration will face bigger roadblocks should the president want to withdraw troops from NATO or the Korean Peninsula in pursuit of historic agreements with Putin or Kim. For the same reason, the stalled arms sales to Taiwan will probably go forward in increments after Trump’s summit meeting with Xi later this month and support for Ukraine may resume.

Third, Trump will face incredible pressure and scrutiny on Iran. His administration has attempted to hide the extent of damage from Iranian attacks on U.S. bases and facilities and has never consistently explained what the war is attempting to achieve. We could find that the Democrats and the White House are in a stalemate on Iran. Some Democrats want to use the War Powers Act or the budget to end the war, but the leadership probably will push back because the Democrats would then own the consequences politically, including the possibility that Iran controls the Gulf, humiliates the United States and keeps energy prices high. On the other hand, Trump may want to order another military attack to force Iran to compromise diplomatically, but that risks Iran escalating and Congress cutting off funding for the war. Pressure to wind down the war will increase, but it is hard to see a sharp departure toward either withdrawal or an expanded military campaign.

Fourth, Congress will put pressure on Trump to roll back his tariffs, especially toward Canada. Trump loves tariffs, but polls show that over two-thirds of Americans blame them for inflation. And Democrats in Congress will have help from Republicans representing farmers who need free trade to survive. With the more protectionist Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick likely to come under painful congressional scrutiny, the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer might have latitude to make deals with Canada and other allies to lower tariffs. Either way, no politician will run as “Tariff Man” again for a long time.

Fifth, and more broadly, the United States does appear to be reverting to its historic leadership role in the world. Polls from the past two years showed that the American people still value democratic norms, alliances and trade. Trump was the first president in eight decades who does not hold those views, and the voters rejected his agenda. They had elected him to fix inflation and the border, and he failed.

The MAGA project is done, as I noted in my last column. Republicans will find it extremely difficult to elect another president from their party in 2028. The fact that Democrats dominate office in Republican bastions such as Texas makes it even more difficult. The Republicans, meanwhile, will have to rebuild. Will they return to the politics of Ronald Reagan? Not completely, but they will have to move in that direction by 2028 if they have any chance at all. And that means more serious engagement on the global stage than we have seen for the past two years.