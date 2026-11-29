China-made Zeekr cars awaiting shipment to Singapore are loaded onto the Anji Ansheng vessel at Dongfang Port Company terminal in Lianyungang, eastern China, on August 21. AFP/YONHAP

Koh Tae-bong

The author is the head of research at iM Securities.





The global automobile industry is undergoing its most profound structural transformation in a century. Just as the transition from internal combustion engines to EVs appeared to be slowing, the focus of competition began shifting rapidly toward software-defined vehicles (SDV) and autonomous driving powered by AI. In SDVs, software increasingly determines vehicle functions, performance and the driving experience. With rising trade protectionism and the geopolitical fragmentation of supply chains compounding these technological challenges, Hyundai Motor Group, long regarded as an exemplary fast follower, now faces an unprecedented combination of pressures.

The Korean auto industry faces three major challenges. The first is its delayed response to the technological paradigm shift. Tesla and leading Chinese automakers are building autonomous driving systems that train large AI models using real-world driving data collected from millions of mass-produced vehicles. Korean automakers, traditionally strong in integrating data from different sensors and ensuring hardware quality, are struggling with the limitations of their existing technological approaches. They risk missing a critical window of opportunity to establish competitiveness in the emerging autonomous driving market.

The second challenge is intensifying cost competition from China. Chinese companies have achieved vertical integration across the supply chain, from lithium mining and battery production to power semiconductors. They have further reduced manufacturing costs through so-called dark factories, highly automated production facilities capable of operating with minimal human intervention. These manufacturers are supplying the global market with more than one million EVs a month, priced 20 to 30 percent below comparable models offered by competitors.

The third challenge involves growing trade barriers and the fragmentation of global value chains. U.S. tariff pressure and regulations aimed at reducing dependence on Chinese supply chains are undermining Korea's traditional growth model of manufacturing vehicles domestically for export. Korean automakers are consequently being forced to undertake substantial investments in overseas production facilities while shouldering the associated increases in fixed costs.

These difficulties are hardly exclusive to Korean automakers. Established global manufacturers are struggling with the burden of maintaining their conventional internal combustion engine businesses while simultaneously investing in electrification and AI. They must continue supporting existing production systems even as they commit substantial resources to technologies that will eventually replace them.

China, once a highly lucrative market for international automakers, has become a source of losses as domestic brands gain ground. Volkswagen, heavily dependent on the Chinese market and unsuccessful in developing its own software capabilities, has been forced to contemplate factory closures in Germany. Nissan and Stellantis are likewise fighting for survival after failing to respond effectively to demand for hybrid vehicles while grappling with high operating costs.

For Korea's auto industry to survive, it must buy time by pursuing an open alliance strategy, forging partnerships with global technology giants in autonomous driving AI and automotive operating systems, much as Samsung combined its Galaxy smartphones with Google's Android platform. Such partnerships could help Korean automakers accelerate technological development without having to build every essential software capability independently.

The battle unfolding in the global automobile market is not simply about market share. It reflects the difficult transition of an industry traditionally devoted to stamping and assembling sheet metal into an advanced platform industry combining AI and robotics. The foundations of automotive competitiveness are changing, with software capabilities and access to driving data becoming increasingly important alongside manufacturing expertise.

Korea's automobile industry has built itself from virtually nothing. Throughout its history, it has overcome numerous difficulties by transforming itself quickly and adapting to changing circumstances, establishing its position among the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

One sincerely hopes that the Korean auto industry will once again succeed in reinventing itself as the sweeping transition to AI brings about a fundamental change in society and industry. It is also important to remember that public cooperation in allowing the collection of real-world driving data will provide an essential foundation for that success. Without sufficient data, even advanced AI systems will struggle to acquire the capabilities necessary for reliable autonomous driving.