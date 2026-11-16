Heart-shaped ginkgo trees glow yellow along a street near Cheongju New City Hall’s temporary offices in North Chungcheong on Nov. 16. The city has pruned 41 ginkgo trees into heart shapes along a 350-meter (1,148.3-foot) stretch, creating a distinctive autumn attraction. Launched as a pilot project in 2024, the initiative site has gained popularity on social media as a photo spot. In August, the Korea Forest Service awarded the location with an excellence reward for outstanding street tree management.