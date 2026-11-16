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Seoul holds annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony — in pictures
Seoul's 19-meter (62-foot) Christmas tree was lit at Seoul Plaza on Monday and will shine nightly through Jan. 6 of next year.
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Testing out cheers
Joongdong High School students in southern Seoul practice cheers for test-takers ahead of Korea’s annual college entrance exam.
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Cool streets, steep rents
People gather in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Nov. 16.
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Blanketed in autumn gold
A car in Seoul is covered in golden ginkgo leaves as rain returns this week ahead of a sharp temperature drop on exam day.