A traditional group dining scene, with colleagues or family members sharing meat and vegetables around a table. Such gatherings have become increasingly rare in recent years. JOONGANG PHOTO

As solo meals reach 45 percent of all dining occasions, “hambap” is emerging to describe the shrinking practice of sharing food and conversation.





Moon Jung-hoon

The author is a professor of agricultural economics and rural development at Seoul National University and director of the Food Business Lab.





There was a time when eating alone made headlines. On March 18, 2014, YTN aired a report titled “Have You Heard of Honbap?” It described growing numbers of university students eating alone, sometimes hiding in restrooms or secluded corners to avoid attention. Difficulty adjusting to campus life was cited as one possible cause. Today, eating alone hardly seems newsworthy. Back then, however, it was considered a social phenomenon.

The term honbap, a Korean portmanteau of honja (alone) and bap (meal), had emerged a year or two earlier. Its appearance in a television news report in 2014 showed how much attention the practice was attracting. People had always eaten alone, of course, but attitudes were different. Even Japan's solo dining culture was often portrayed as intriguing yet unfamiliar.

When I attended university in the 1990s, eating alone carried greater stigma. If someone was spotted dining alone in the cafeteria, friends became concerned.

“He ate lunch alone today.”

“Is something wrong?”

“Let's invite him tomorrow.”

A single solitary meal could prompt an informal intervention.

Eating alone was not merely a dining preference. It suggested having nobody to eat with, perhaps even social isolation. Few considered it a personal choice. As solo diners became increasingly visible, society needed a word to describe them. Thus, honbap entered everyday vocabulary. The practice was nothing new, but its growing visibility made it a subject of public discussion.

Twelve years later, an analysis of Food Diary data from OpenSurvey, which tracks Koreans' eating habits, shows that solo meals now account for 45 percent of all meals.

Workplace lunches have changed even more dramatically. Most younger employees no longer want to sacrifice their precious lunch breaks to eat with their bosses. Even conversations with colleagues seem burdensome. Talking while eating? Managers who once felt slighted now find dining alone more comfortable themselves.

Instead, everyone retreats into a private digital world. Wireless earbuds in place, eyes fixed on smartphone screens, diners move their spoons between bowls and mouths. Lunch has become an opportunity to escape colleagues rather than share food and conversation.

This transformation is reshaping Korea's traditional communal dining culture, built around sharing dishes at the same table. Consumption of grilled pork belly, traditionally cooked and shared around a central grill, is declining. With fewer company dinners, pork belly inventories accumulate. Tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), another quintessential shared dish, is also experiencing a rapid decline in consumption as solo dining expands.

Studying changes in food culture, agriculture, restaurants and consumer markets has convinced me that we now need a concept describing the opposite of honbap.

Previously, solo diners were the exception. Researchers analyzed their purchasing and eating habits separately, while businesses developed specialized menus and products for them. Now, however, communal diners themselves require separate analysis.

We need a term describing people who still share meals.

Have you heard of hambap, a Korean portmanteau of hamkke (together) and bap (meal)?

It means eating together with actual human beings rather than smartphones or computers. Friends, colleagues and family members gather, share food and engage in conversation. It involves accepting the occasionally awkward experience of interacting with others over a meal.

Hambap is a social dining practice in which people eat together, talk together and share the same dishes.

The practice has steadily declined in recent years and is expected to decline further.

What once seemed entirely ordinary now requires its own name, just as eating alone once did.

The reversal is striking. Not long ago, researchers needed to identify people who ate alone because they behaved differently from the majority. Today, the same analytical attention must turn toward people who eat together. Their choices matter not only for restaurants but also for food manufacturers and agricultural producers whose products have traditionally been designed for sharing.