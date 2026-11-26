Prime Minister Han Seong-sook declares a Cabinet meeting open at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17, chairing the meeting in place of President Lee Jae Myung, who was on an overseas trip. YONHAP





Lee Sang-ryeol

The author is a senior editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was long regarded as the quintessential career bureaucrat. Serving under conservative and progressive administrations alike, he twice became prime minister and held other senior positions, including ambassador to the United States and deputy prime minister. His career benefited from good fortune, but he was also exceptionally adept at resolving difficult issues without creating friction. His reputation collapsed, however, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s illegal declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. By following Yoon’s instructions rather than resolutely opposing martial law, Han undermined the reputation he had spent a lifetime building.

Han now faces the serious charge of performing key duties in an insurrection. That he engaged in unconstitutional conduct after martial law was declared, including discussions about blockading the National Assembly and cutting electricity and water supplies to media outlets, is indisputable. The contentious issue in his case, which the Supreme Court recently remanded for retrial on grounds warranting partial acquittal, concerns the Cabinet meeting. Did Han recommend that Yoon convene the Cabinet to give martial law a semblance of procedural legitimacy? In other words, did he intend to subvert the constitutional order? A majority of the justices found such intent difficult to establish, while the minority concluded otherwise.

The ruling reminds us of the gravity of the Cabinet’s responsibilities. Under the Constitution, the Cabinet is the government’s highest deliberative body. Even a presidential declaration of emergency martial law requires Cabinet deliberation under Article 89, Clause 5, as do ordinary legislative bills. In Yoon’s impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court emphasized that Cabinet deliberations should incorporate diverse perspectives and interests, ensure careful policymaking and prevent presidential arbitrariness or autocratic rule. Cabinet members collectively constitute the government’s final safeguard against insurrection and unlawful acts by an imperial president.

A former minister once said that if the minister responsible for an issue firmly opposed it during a Cabinet meeting, even the president could not simply have his way. That, he said, was how Korea’s Constitution worked. Yet most prime ministers and ministers we see behave otherwise. They defer to the president, anticipate his wishes and willingly become ministers who merely take dictation. Beyond Han’s legal liability, his case raises the question of the historical responsibility borne by the government’s second-ranking official for failing to resist illegal martial law before, during and after the Cabinet meeting.

Are the prime minister and Cabinet fulfilling their responsibilities today? On Nov. 17, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook chaired a Cabinet meeting in place of President Lee Jae Myung, who was traveling overseas. The Cabinet approved a special counsel bill on allegedly fabricated indictments. Was there meaningful deliberation? Did anyone raise objections? Did Cabinet members see nothing objectionable in the legislation? Do they really believe there is nothing wrong with a president appointing a special counsel to investigate cases involving himself? Surely they know the unwritten principle underpinning judicial systems and the rule of law in democracies: No one may be a judge in their own case.

The Supreme Court’s dissenting opinion held that Han Duck-soo, as prime minister and vice chair of the Cabinet, was responsible for checking and restraining the president’s wrongful exercise of authority. That obligation applies to every prime minister. How confidently could the current prime minister and those Cabinet members defend themselves against criticism that their conduct was no different from that of Cabinet members during martial law?

The Cabinet has long been a rubber stamp for the presidential office at the Blue House. Yet every policy and bill it approves directly affects people’s lives. The 162 trillion won ($120 billion) Future Response Fund, approved by the Cabinet and submitted to the National Assembly, will burden future generations for years. The administration created this unprecedented fund assuming that an increasingly uncertain semiconductor boom would continue. Numerous provisions invite wasteful spending of taxpayers’ money. Here, too, the Cabinet bears considerable responsibility.

Present and future prime ministers and ministers must reflect seriously on the constitutional and ethical responsibilities of the Cabinet and its members, if only to avoid becoming rubber stamps for those in power. Han Duck-soo’s case offers a clear lesson.