President Lee Jae Myung delivers his budget address outlining the government's proposed budget for 2027 to the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. Joint Press Corps

President Lee Jae Myung's budget promises future investment, but deregulation, power infrastructure and sustainable financing will determine whether it delivers lasting growth.

President Lee Jae Myung used the word “growth” 36 times in his budget address to the National Assembly on Monday. Declaring that Korea’s economy was showing a clear “V-shaped” recovery, he pledged to shift the country’s growth strategy toward “growth for all” rather than prosperity concentrated among a few.

Lee also promised expanded investment in future growth engines, including three major projects involving semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI. His strategy rests on substantial fiscal resources. The government has submitted an 820.9 trillion won ($612.2 billion) budget for next year, up 12.8 percent from this year’s, and plans to establish a 162 trillion won Future Response Fund using additional tax revenue from the semiconductor boom.

The government argues that the windfall revenue will strengthen Korea’s long-term growth potential. But whether its budget and policies genuinely serve that purpose remains questionable.

A growth strategy relying primarily on government spending has obvious limitations. While encouraging private companies to invest enormous sums in strategic industrial projects, the administration remains reluctant to introduce exemptions from the 52-hour workweek limit in designated industrial megazones, despite repeated requests from businesses.

Expanding electricity infrastructure is equally urgent for the transition to AI, but the government has postponed decisions on additional nuclear power plants, citing the need for broader public consultation. Without reliable power supplies, ambitious investment plans risk encountering serious obstacles.

Sustainable growth requires more than fiscal spending. Regulatory reform and infrastructure improvements must encourage private investment and raise productivity. Otherwise, government funding alone will struggle to deliver lasting economic gains.

The inclusion of cash assistance programs, such as basic income payments for rural communities, in the proposed budget raises further concerns. Such spending may serve social policy objectives, but its contribution to strengthening long-term growth potential is far less certain.

Meanwhile, warning signs have emerged in the global AI investment boom. Last week, Intel shares plunged more than 28 percent in the United States, while corporate bond yields for major technology companies exceeded 7 percent, fueling concerns that AI investment may be approaching its peak.

If AI investment slows, the semiconductor boom underpinning Korea’s additional tax revenue could weaken, undermining the financing assumptions behind the government’s plans.

The National Assembly Budget Office has already warned that additional tax revenue available for the Future Response Fund could disappear after 2029. It cautioned that expanding permanent spending programs with temporary revenue would eventually make expenditure commitments unsustainable.

The president’s repeated emphasis on growth is welcome. But rhetoric must be accompanied by concrete policy support, regulatory reform and infrastructure investment. Only then can Korea turn today’s fiscal windfall into durable economic growth.