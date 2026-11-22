From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for photos as they arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AFP/YONHAP

As Washington, Beijing and Moscow deepen direct diplomacy, Seoul must restore trust with its U.S. ally to protect its security interests.

The first-ever summit between the United States, China and Russia, which concluded with a joint statement on Thursday, signals a possible shift in the international order toward great-power politics.

U.S. President Donald Trump has formally invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to next month’s Group of 20 summit in the United States. If Putin attends, a second trilateral summit could follow. Some observers expect such meetings to continue throughout Trump’s remaining time in office.

If multilateralism gives way to entrenched great-power politics, the consequences could be troubling for U.S. allies, including Korea, Japan and the European Union. The uncertainty stems from the possibility that Trump could reach agreements with the Chinese and Russian leaders that conflict with allied interests.

The Financial Times recently reported that the United States had conveyed to Europe and Ukraine its desire to conclude negotiations to end the war before a new Congress, controlled by Democrats, convenes in early January 2027. European governments and Ukraine fear that negotiations conducted under that pressure could produce an outcome favorable to Russia.

Korea cannot rule out the possibility that discussions concerning the Korean Peninsula could similarly undermine its national interests. Although related issues received relatively little attention at the recent summit in Beijing, that could change if trilateral meetings become regular events.

Reports suggested that Trump had considered a declaration formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War in anticipation of a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing. The alleged development underscores the difficulty in predicting what future great-power negotiations might produce.

As great-power politics becomes more firmly established, effective communication between Seoul and Washington will become increasingly important to protecting the former’s interests. The government cannot afford to leave turbulence in the Korea-U.S. alliance unresolved while major powers negotiate arrangements that could affect Korea’s security.

Seoul should actively seek ways to resolve bilateral disagreements wherever possible, reopen channels for communication and compromise with Washington. Even incremental progress on contentious issues could help restore confidence and ensure that Seoul’s concerns receive appropriate consideration.

Discord within the administration between advocates of greater diplomatic autonomy and those prioritizing the alliance is equally unhelpful. Differences between officials prioritizing trade and those focused on security also risk undermining a coherent national strategy.

Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin’s resignation has fueled speculation that a second Cabinet reshuffle could be brought forward. The government should use the opportunity to consider renewing its foreign policy and national security leadership as it approaches the midpoint of its term.

In an international order increasingly shaped by negotiations among powerful states, Seoul needs a unified diplomatic approach and a dependable alliance with Washington. Delaying those efforts would only increase its vulnerability.