A screen at Hana Bank's trading room in Jung District, central Seoul, displays the intraday lows of the Kospi and other market indexes on Nov. 23. KIM JONG-HO

As the Kospi tumbles despite a stabilization fund, critics say the government must address structural weaknesses instead of relying on reassurance.

The Kospi plunged toward the 4,500 level during trading Monday, nearly halving from its June peak amid concerns about excessive investment in artificial intelligence. Even the government's activation of a 10.76 trillion won ($7.3 billion) stock market stabilization fund failed to halt the decline.

Rather than acknowledging policy failures, Ryu Deock-hyun, presidential adviser for fiscal planning, claimed that the market shock could prove temporary and Korea's economy remained resilient.

He appears encouraged by exports reaching $1 trillion and economic growth recovering to the 3 percent range. Yet without the semiconductor boom, Korea's economy faces serious difficulties. His reassurances recall officials insisting that economic fundamentals were sound before the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Korean stocks remain defenseless. Since the administration took office, 1,775 listed stocks had declined through Friday, more than twice the 823 that advanced. Semiconductor gains concealed weakness elsewhere.

Government policy bears considerable responsibility. Delaying rebalancing and expanding equity exposure at the National Pension Service encouraged indiscriminate retail investment while weakening defenses against falling prices. Permitting leveraged exchange-traded funds tracking individual stocks further encouraged speculation.

President Lee Jae Myung and ruling party figures celebrated rising share prices as government achievements, only to minimize the damage when markets reversed.

This attitude has delayed an adequate response. Taiwan, similarly dependent on semiconductors, moved earlier, approving deployment of a national financial stabilization fund worth approximately 20 trillion won on Nov. 6 and tightening short-selling restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Lee Hyoung-il said yesterday that authorities were preparing contingency plans, but offered few concrete measures. Empty warnings only undermine confidence. Markets need comprehensive measures addressing underlying vulnerabilities. Any intervention through the stabilization fund must be sufficiently large and swift to restore confidence.

The government must also reconsider economic policies built around the semiconductor boom. Even if the AI transition continues, expectations are growing that semiconductor demand has already passed its peak.

That challenges the assumptions behind expansionary fiscal policies that would increase national debt by another 106 trillion won this year and establish a 162.3 trillion won Future Response Fund.

Above all, Korea needs fundamental reforms to strengthen competitiveness. Regulatory reform should encourage corporate innovation, while business-friendly policies must stimulate productive investment.

Temporary market interventions cannot substitute for addressing structural weaknesses. The government must acknowledge its policy mistakes, reassess fiscal priorities and restore investor confidence through credible action rather than reassuring rhetoric.

The longer policymakers rely on temporary support while neglecting the broader economy, the harder it will become to protect households, businesses and investors from further shocks.