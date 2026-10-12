A visitor enjoys the autumn scenery among fields of silver grass at Haneul Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 12. Built on a former landfill, the hilltop park is renowned for its sweeping silver grass fields. Seoul will host the 25th Seoul Silver Grass Festival from Oct. 17 to 23 under the theme "Silver Grass: Nature's Comfort." The annual festival will feature nighttime light shows, musical performances, interactive activities and photo zones.