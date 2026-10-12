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Buckwheat in bloom
Visitors stroll through a field of blooming buckwheat flowers at the Waheul Buckwheat Village in Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, on Oct. 12.
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Holy matri-money!
The average cost of venues, photography, dresses and makeup reached 21.74 million won in September and is expected to remain high through November.
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ZeroBaseOne's Sung Han-bin brings 'Dead Alive' to life at Seoul showcase — in pictures
The singer introduces his first EP and performs "Undead" at a media showcase in Seoul.
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Yoga on the Han River
Visitors joined a yoga session at Seoul's Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Walking Festival, held every Sunday through Oct. 25.