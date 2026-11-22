Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at an event ahead of the Computex forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

As Nvidia tightens its purse strings following scrutiny of its vast AI investments, debt-dependent data center builders and the broader technology market face rising risks.

Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





The global AI industry faces an “Nvidia taper tantrum,” as investors fear that the company financing much of the sector could tighten its purse strings following former CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation.

Interim CEO Colette Kress said on Tuesday that Nvidia would continue supporting and investing in the AI ecosystem but do so more systematically and with rigorous scrutiny, fueling the industry’s anxiety. The concern intensified after news broke of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices. On Friday, the Nasdaq plunged 5.28 percent, erasing its gains for the year.

Previously, customers raised money through their own resources, bonds or bank loans to build data centers and purchase chips. But Nvidia effectively became the AI sector’s central bank, supplying liquidity while assuming some clients’ financing risks; this helped finance infrastructure that would generate demand for Nvidia’s GPUs. Consequently, most of the AI ecosystem became dependent on the company’s support, creating a circular financing structure and rendering the industry vulnerable if its principal financial supporter changes course.

Nvidia’s vendor financing extends through equity investments, purchase commitments and guarantees. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company’s investment portfolio, including stakes in companies that buy its chips, exceeds $100 billion, and Nvidia’s regulatory filings showed holdings worth more than $48 billion in eight publicly traded companies at the end of September. Cloud provider CoreWeave, in which Nvidia owns a 10 percent stake, exemplifies this relationship.

In September 2025, Nvidia agreed to purchase $6.3 billion in CoreWeave computing capacity. By committing to buy unused capacity at qualifying data centers, the company reduced uncertainty involving its future revenue and helped CoreWeave obtain financing. It also reportedly agreed to guarantee $105 billion for SB Energy, a SoftBank subsidiary developing a data center to be leased by OpenAI, effectively backing the tenant’s rental obligations. Such deals expose Nvidia to financial obligations tied to whether customers can fill their facilities, generate cash and make payments on time.

Nvidia also sought to attract Wall Street capital through an AI financing platform. In August, it announced plans for a $500 billion infrastructure investment consortium, signing memorandums of understanding with Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs and KKR. The initiative’s goal was to broaden financing beyond Nvidia itself. But no funds were deployed during its first three months, and reports suggested that one participant considered withdrawing after Huang’s departure.

As Nvidia’s era of seemingly unlimited support approaches its end, the circular financing system that it helped construct faces mounting pressure. UBS analyst Tim Arcuri estimated that reduced Nvidia financing could rapidly withdraw more than $50 billion from the market. With borrowing costs already rising, the consequences could spread across the industry. Companies building data centers would face a double squeeze: more expensive financing and fewer guarantees or advance purchase commitments to reassure lenders.

Warnings are multiplying. Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler told CNN on Nov. 16 that AI was in a bubble and predicted asset repricing and an economic slowdown before November 2028. His concern centers on enormous infrastructure spending, with some estimates putting annual AI infrastructure investment near $800 billion. Major technology companies are also spending five times as much as three years ago, and circular transactions and financing arrangements that obscure debt on corporate balance sheets make accumulated risks difficult to assess.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that AI-related circular financing slightly exceeds $1 trillion, with roughly two-thirds funded by debt. Capital flows resemble a tangled plate of spaghetti, raising the possibility that a funding shock could ripple through the global economy. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Nov. 16 that the world economy was standing on the single leg of AI. A sudden investment retreat, she said, could tighten financial markets and slow global growth.

If Nvidia retreats from its role as lender of last resort, competitive dynamics could shift. The first vulnerable companies would be neocloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius, which rent out high-performance computing resources built around large inventories of GPUs. Their rapid expansion has depended heavily on Nvidia’s backing.

DS Investment & Securities analysts Lee Gyu-won and Kang Geun-jae argue that more cautious Nvidia support or slower technological innovation could create opportunities for Google and its tensor processing units. Suppliers of application-specific integrated circuits, or customized AI chips designed by major technology companies, could also gain ground. Nvidia’s financing choices may thus reshape not only investment flows but the competitive balance across the AI supply chain.