A TV screen showing a file footage of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a news program about the hack at Binance, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. AP/YONHAP

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday called for international cooperation over the Oct. 31 cryptocurrency hack targeting Binance, describing North Korea's cybercrime as "a global problem." Its statement came in response to Kim Yo-jong, a senior Workers' Party official and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who had dismissed Washington's allegations the previous day as "absurd rumors" and "a serious political provocation."

An investigation report released by Binance on Tuesday demonstrated why North Korea has acquired a reputation as the world's largest cryptocurrency thief. The attack employed sophisticated techniques, including planting malware on an employee's computer through a fraudulent recruitment offer, using artificial intelligence to obtain software distribution authentication keys, withdrawing stolen assets in less than 20 minutes and deploying algorithms to disperse the cryptocurrency across multiple accounts.

Last year, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, comprising South Korea, the United States and nine other countries, disclosed that TraderTraitor, a hacking organization under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau, had stolen approximately $2.6 billion in cryptocurrency between January 2024 and September 2025. The group was also identified as responsible for the latest Binance attack.

The scale is extraordinary. North Korea's trade with China totaled $2.27 billion during the first nine months of this year, meaning the cryptocurrency stolen during that earlier period exceeded the country's recent trade volume with its largest trading partner.

More troubling is that the stolen funds are being channeled into nuclear weapons and missile development. The State Department warned that North Korea has increasingly relied on cybercrime in recent years to finance its illicit weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Despite these developments, the South Korean government's response has appeared disturbingly complacent. Last month, the Foreign Ministry sought additional unilateral sanctions targeting North Korea's illicit cyber activities in response to its land mine provocations. However, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young reportedly objected, questioning why cyber sanctions unrelated to the mine incident were necessary. The proposal was subsequently abandoned.

North Korean hacking is hardly someone else's problem. Korean institutions and individuals suffer cyberattacks attributed to the North every year, with damage ranging from relatively minor incidents to serious security breaches. Recently, financial institutions have also faced large-scale hacking attempts, underscoring the continuing threat to the country's financial infrastructure.

Moreover, cryptocurrency stolen through cyberattacks ultimately helps finance nuclear weapons and missiles aimed at Korea itself. The government must actively participate in coordinated international efforts, including stronger sanctions, to counter what Washington rightly calls a global problem.