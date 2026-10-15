



A display of traditional noodle-drying racks attracts attention at the Gangneung Noodle Festival, which opened along Wolhwa Street in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 15. First held in 2022 to celebrate the city's rich noodle culture, the festival was renamed for its fifth edition this year. Running through Oct. 18, it features 22 participating food vendors offering local favorites such as spicy kalguksu (knife-cut noodles), buckwheat noodles, jjamppong (a seafood dish popular in Chinese restaurants) and potato dumpling noodles, along with cooking demonstrations and competitions.