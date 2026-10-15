Read more
-
Blowing Os
A Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle fires smoke grenades while maneuvering during a large-scale joint field training exercise at the Jangdo training ground in Seo District, Incheon, on Oct. 15.
-
Baling across the border
Visitors at Aegibong Observatory can watch North Korean residents working in Kaepung County fields just 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) across the border.
-
A stroll down memory lane
A model of HBM4E, a type of high bandwidth memory (HBM), is displayed at Samsung Electronics’ booth at Sedex 2026, a comprehensive semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14.
-
Meet Maru and Marong
Maru and Marong, Korea’s first successfully bred red panda twins, peek out from their enclosure at Seoul Grand Park.