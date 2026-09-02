Service members look at job postings during the 2026 Job and Entrepreneurship Fair for Veterans at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 2. KIM JONG-HO





Service members look at job postings during the 2026 Job and Entrepreneurship Fair for Veterans at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 2. Hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, the annual fair was launched in 2004 to help service members transition to civilian careers. This year, more than 100 companies and institutions offered interviews, recruitment counseling and career programs, including AI-assisted job services.