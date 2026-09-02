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Nonstepping stone
Tourists take photos near the woldae, or elevated stone platform, of Geunjeongjeon at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Sept. 2.
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Seoul stays up late: Han River parks, observatories extend nighttime hours
All 11 Han River parks and three observatories will offer later hours as the government continues to encourage the city's night economy.
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Man who posted fake bomb threat to pay full damages for wasting police resources
This marks the first time that a court has recognized a claim for full compensation of public security costs wasted due to an online threat.
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Islands take center stage in Yeosu
The 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo opens Sept. 5 with eight exhibition halls and programs highlighting islands, oceans and the future.