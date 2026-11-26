President Lee Jae Myung, front row second from left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, third from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth from left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, first from right, among others, after a group photo at the welcome dinner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

On the 30th anniversary of its entry into the OECD, Korea must pair its economic strength with moral and intellectual leadership to become a true global state.







Park Myung-lim

The author is a professor of political science at Yonsei University.







This year, Korea marks the 30th anniversary of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In this anniversary year, Korea became the fourth country in history, after the United States, Germany and China, to achieve $1 trillion in exports. In trade, Korea has become a global power.

The OECD is regarded as a group of advanced nations. Its members generally rank among the leaders in democracy, human development, technology and welfare. We still remember the national pride that accompanied Korea’s accession.

Even before joining the OECD, Korea had been officially included by the World Bank in 1988 in the First World, a designation associated with advanced nations. This received little attention domestically. Global socialism was approaching collapse, yet Third World theories, Pyongyang’s Juche ideology (its regime’s self-reliance doctrine), socialist thought and radical movements remained influential in Korea. The contrast between how Korean progressives and the international community perceived Korea was striking.

Two aspects of the OECD’s history deserve attention. First, it originated as an association of aid recipients. Its predecessor, the Organisation for European Economic Cooperation (OEEC), established in 1948, brought together countries receiving U.S. assistance under the Marshall Plan for postwar European reconstruction.

Second, the 1950-53 Korean War precipitated the termination of the Marshall Plan by transforming ideological competition between the Western and communist blocs into military confrontation. The OEEC survived an existential crisis, evolved into an economic cooperation body associated with NATO and eventually expanded into the OECD with U.S. participation. Korea thus joined an international organization whose existence its own war had once threatened.

The Korean War’s significance for the postwar and contemporary international order extends considerably further. It helped establish the Pacific order and usher in the Pacific era, laying the foundations for modern relations between the United States and China, today’s leading global powers.

Following China’s intervention in the Korean War, the United States and United Nations designated China an aggressor under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 498. It was the first country so designated by the UN. Washington subsequently imposed sweeping restrictions on China, establishing the China Committee (Chincom) to enforce tighter controls than those administered by the existing Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (Cocom).

The subsequent Sino-U.S. détente began with Washington’s relaxation of its embargo against China in June 1971. Developments accelerated: Henry Kissinger’s visit to China and China’s entry into the UN in 1971, then-U.S. President Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972, diplomatic normalization in 1979, decades of mutually beneficial cooperation and China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

China’s rise through this cooperation was followed by intensifying rivalry under Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. During this transition, both countries began invoking the Korean War as a victory in official documents, speeches and commemorations. Their only major direct military confrontation occurred on the Korean Peninsula, not mainland China or the Taiwan Strait.

Throughout history, Korea has occupied a distinctive position as a frontier state, maintaining independent sovereignty and enjoying prolonged periods of peace, stability and development. Yet whenever war erupted along this global frontier, it escalated into conflicts that reshaped Korea, its neighbors and the wider world. Before achieving civilizational advances, Korea repeatedly endured wars of international dimensions and devastating losses. The Korean War was one such conflict.

The center of material civilization in the 21st century has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The Korean War was instrumental in bringing about this Pacific era. As its regional order undergoes another transformation from Sino-U.S. cooperation to rivalry, Korea must advance beyond its historic position as a frontier state and become a global state. Its role must extend beyond connecting nations and building bridges to establishing universal values and standards.

In material civilization, Korea is already a global state. But intellectual and moral civilization is equally essential. Throughout history, changes in moral and intellectual leadership have preceded shifts in material prosperity and global standards. Korea’s standing must therefore rest on the universal reach of its morality, intellect, leadership and empathy. Its commitment to life, the common good, freedom, equality, tolerance, law, democracy, peace and ecological responsibility will determine what kind of global state it becomes.

On the OECD accession anniversary, as the fourth country to reach the export milestone, Korea’s deepest aspiration must be to become a global state through lasting peace, never again enduring global warfare and violence. Material supremacy is transient, particularly without moral and intellectual foundations.