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Free entry at royal heritage sites

Jongmyo, Changdeok Palace and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty will offer free entry through July 19 ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan.

Opinion Desk
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Tourists explore the grounds of Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul’s Jongno District on July 13



Tourists explore the grounds of Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul’s Jongno District on July 13. To mark the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee, the Korea Heritage Service has opened Jongmyo, Changdeok Palace and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty to visitors free of charge through July 19. The committee will convene in Busan from July 19 to 29 to review new World Heritage nominations and the conservation status of existing sites. [YONHAP]

jongmyo shrine changdeok palace korea heritage service royal tombs of the joseon dynasty opinion photo unesco world heritage committee

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