Kori Nuclear Reactor No. 3, pictured on Oct. 15, began commercial operations in September 1985. The reactor was shut down on Sept. 28, 2024, following the expiration of its 40-year design life, but has since received approval to resume operations. NEWS1

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the restart of Kori nuclear reactors 3 and 4 on Tuesday after prolonged shutdowns following the expiration of their original operating licenses. With electricity demand poised to surge as the expansion of artificial intelligence and advanced industries continues, the decision is overdue but welcome. The reactors have a combined generating capacity exceeding 2 gigawatts, enough to power several large semiconductor fabrication plants simultaneously.

Yet the decision leaves a bitter aftertaste. Reactor No. 3 has been idle for more than two years and No. 4 for over a year, partly because reviews were delayed by the lingering effects of the previous administration's nuclear phaseout policy.

Under former President Moon Jae-in, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power could hardly contemplate applying for extended operations. The company submitted its application only four months after Moon left office. Even under the succeeding Yoon Suk Yeol administration, extensive statutory review requirements, conservative regulatory practices and shortages of qualified reviewers continued to slow the process. Worse, Korea's current system counts shutdown periods toward the 10-year extension, effectively reducing the time reactors can generate electricity.

The contrast with the United States, a leading nuclear power, is striking. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission operates a "Timely Renewal" system that allows reactors whose operators submit renewal applications before the deadline to continue operating while reviews remain pending, even when regulatory decisions are delayed. Administrative delays need not automatically deprive the country of carbon-free electricity.

Korea now faces a succession of similar reviews as its nuclear fleet ages. Major reactors at Hanbit, Hanul and Wolsong are among those requiring decisions on continued operation. Securing stable, affordable and carbon-free electricity is essential if Korea is to compete effectively in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

Even with regulatory approval, Kori reactors 3 and 4 will not resume operations immediately. Equipment upgrades, on-site inspections and other follow-up procedures must first be completed, meaning electricity generation is expected to resume only early next year.

The experience should serve as a lesson for policymakers. Korea must substantially shorten the review process for continued nuclear plant operations while maintaining rigorous safety standards. It should also revise rules that count periods of mandatory shutdown after the expiration of original operating licenses against the approved extension period.

Such reforms would prevent administrative delays from unnecessarily reducing the productive lives of existing reactors.

How much longer must Korea allow outdated administrative practices and slow regulatory decisions to undermine its energy security at a time when reliable power is increasingly critical to industrial competitiveness?