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Firefighters learn lifesaving basics

Busan Fire Academy recruits practice CPR as Korea sees an increase in the number of recruits in 2026.

Opinion Desk
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Newly recruited firefighters in the 44th training class practice basic life support at the Firefighting Tactics Center of the Busan Fire Academy in Buk District, Busan, on Sept. 7.

New firefighting recruits practice basic life support at the tactics center of the Busan Fire Academy in Buk District, Busan, on Sept. 7. Basic life support includes CPR and using an automated external defibrillator on patients in cardiac arrest. 

Korea has nine fire academies nationwide, which recruited 2,891 new firefighters this year, up 964 from 2025. Busan’s academy plans to train 150 recruits.

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