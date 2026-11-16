President Lee Jae Myung's vehicle enters the Blue House on the morning of Dec. 29, 2025, as Lee arrives for his first day of work at the presidential office. The move marks the return of the Blue House as the seat of the presidency, about three years and seven months after former President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to Yongsan District, southern Seoul. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Analyses of the U.S. Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm elections abound. The war with Iran, high inflation and U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral governing style are frequently cited. But the most compelling explanation I encountered came from conservative political commentator Tanner Greer in a New York Times opinion piece titled "Republicans Are Still Clueless About Why They Lost."

Greer identified corruption as the central cause. Although he offered no specific examples, he appeared to have in mind the Trump family's cryptocurrency ventures, questionable dealings with Middle Eastern countries, the administration's advocacy for Big Tech interests and controversies surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Corruption itself is hardly a novel explanation. What distinguishes Greer's argument is his contention that such behavior betrayed the very justification for Trump's presidency. Despite Trump's moral transgressions and abrasive style, Americans supported him because they expected him to challenge Washington's privileged establishment.

What happens when Trump and the billionaires surrounding him use political power to enrich themselves? Supporters who expected a "populist president," as Greer described him, instead encountered conduct indistinguishable from that of Washington's entrenched elites. Americans felt they had become political "patsies," Greer argued, and Democrats exploited their resentment.

The implications of that assessment are familiar in Korea.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol came to power promising fairness and common sense. Yet his administration became associated with the privatization of political power and unilateral decision-making. Ignoring the public's warning after his party's crushing defeat in the 2024 general election, he escalated confrontation with the opposition until his declaration of martial law brought about his downfall. His conduct embodied neither fairness nor common sense.

The Lee Jae Myung administration emerged from the repudiation of Yoon's presidency. Its second major campaign pledge last year was to overcome the insurrection and restore the standing of Korean democracy. Lee also promised to end political retaliation and strengthen judicial oversight of prosecutorial abuses.

In his inaugural address, he pledged to build a "true democratic republic" and become a "president for everyone." These promises distinguished his administration from a predecessor criticized for undermining constitutional order and exercising power for private purposes. Their common objective was restoring public values.

What, then, are we witnessing today?

Controversy persists over whether public authority is being used for private purposes in connection with the president's legal troubles. With legislation authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments passed by the National Assembly, Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, associated with the president's "Seongnam line," has refused to rule out directing prosecutors to withdraw charges against Lee.

His attitude seemingly disregards the ancient warning against adjusting one's hat beneath a plum tree, where even innocent behavior invites suspicion.

The proliferation of special counsel investigations also raises questions about the exceptional use of public institutions. Six special counsel investigations have operated since Lee took office, with a seventh concerning allegedly fabricated indictments awaiting launch.

As these investigations multiply, concerns about their quality are growing. Judges criticized the second comprehensive special counsel's poorly prepared indictments against People Power Party lawmakers accused of obstructing Yoon's arrest. Could such shortcomings reflect the excessive political use of special investigations?

Consider, too, the argument that elected officials inherently outrank appointed authorities. Political scientist Guillermo O'Donnell warned against treating electoral victory as an unrestricted governing mandate, describing this tendency as "delegative democracy."

Voters elected Lee despite knowing about his legal troubles. But their votes did not certify his innocence. An administration that promised to correct the private exploitation of public power now faces questions about whether it is mobilizing state authority to resolve the president's personal legal problems.

Trump's electoral defeat cannot be directly equated with Korean politics. Yet the danger of betraying the principles that brought a government to power is much the same.

An administration elected to restore public values appears increasingly comfortable creating exceptions favorable to itself. If this pattern continues, it risks a crisis of public trust that economic achievements alone may struggle to overcome.

Greer concluded his column by quoting Sen. Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, considered a leading prospective presidential contender, criticizing Republicans:

"They are the very privileged elites they pretended so fiercely to despise."