As old ideals of authority fade, Korean fathers are embracing friendship and care while carrying lasting sacrifices.





Shin Sung-sik

The author is a welfare specialist reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Choi Bool-am (1939-2026), the actor affectionately known as Korea's “national father,” died recently. He embodied the warm, reassuring and sometimes stern father figure, someone who seemed ready to embrace any hardship and offer a shoulder whenever needed.

Yet his character in the television drama “Country Diaries” (1980-2002) could be uncompromising. Chairman Kim, played by Choi, adopted his third son, Geum-dong, who was caught stealing a bicycle. Deeply troubled, Kim eventually struck the boy's calves with a switch, telling him to grow up straight and remember the punishment. When his eldest son Yong-jin, a civil servant played by Kim Yong-gun, faced temptation to grant favors, the chairman sternly reminded him that public authority was not personal property. Integrity mattered above all.

How has Korea's image of fatherhood changed?

In a 2005 family survey, 45 percent agreed that men should make major household decisions, compared to 26.6 percent who disagreed. By 2024, a Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs report found that 77.7 percent considered male dominance in household decision-making outdated. Another 75.4 percent rejected the notion that men should primarily provide financially.

The 2023 family survey revealed fathers' diminishing standing. Only 5.1 percent named their fathers as the person they relied on most, compared with 22.3 percent naming their mothers. Sons were somewhat more likely than daughters to choose fathers, at 7.8 percent versus 2.4 percent.

Chairman Kim's warmth remains relevant, but his strictness appears less appealing. Asked about ideal fathers, a 32-year-old office worker preferred kindness over discipline. A 17-year-old student wanted a father who played with him like a friend. Another respondent, 31, envisioned a lighthouse providing guidance during important decisions.

Young fathers share those aspirations. In an October 2025 survey of 418 fathers raising minors, conducted by the Planned Population Federation of Korea, “friend” was the most common word describing their ideal fatherhood, followed by play, togetherness, affection and communication.

They imagined traveling together, playing daily, listening attentively and walking hand in hand. Reality often intervenes: Many fathers work so much that they see their children only on weekends or at bedtime.

Despite changing expectations, fathers remain central to family life. Over five years, 1,190 parents donated kidneys to sick children, 282 donated portions of their livers and 406 donated blood-forming stem cells. The 11-year survival rate among children receiving kidney or liver transplants reached 75 percent. What parent would not make such sacrifices if medically able?

Each May, the government honors exemplary parents. This year's recipient of the national merit medal, Kim Young-an, 57, from Haenam, South Jeolla, has a physical disability. His wife has an intellectual disability. For 26 years, he devotedly cared for his mother, now 87 and struggling with mobility, while supporting his wife and three children. His village head recommended him, praising his unwavering devotion. His 17-year-old daughter reportedly received an award for exemplary conduct.

Fatherhood is becoming increasingly demanding. A 2023 survey of older Koreans found that 26.9 percent financially supported children living separately, while 36.3 percent supported children living with them. As young adults struggle to find employment, fathers' financial responsibilities extend further into later life.

From May through July 2024, the National Museum of Korea held a special exhibition titled “Father.” About 100 participants contributed photographs, personal belongings and stories.

One daughter submitted her father's hat. Chemotherapy had left his hair thinning, and he wore the hat to conceal it at her wedding. Behind that simple object lay a father's devotion: He had spent days painfully practicing walking so he could escort his daughter down the aisle.

Other exhibits included a recipe notebook belonging to a father who prepared savory pancakes or noodle soup for his children on rainy days. There were heartfelt letters from fathers missing sons serving in the military and birthday telegrams sent by fathers working at overseas construction sites.

One song captures these emotions particularly well: Psy's “Father” (2005). At university festivals, the singer performs it passionately while audiences join in, singing about finally understanding their fathers' sacrifices and wanting to accompany them rather than leave them lonely.

Before performing the song at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in May 2022, Psy asked the crowd to cheer for two seconds while thinking about their fathers.

A father need not always be warm, gentle or approachable. He may be overly strict, reserved or unlike a friend. Yet he remains a father, someone who spent his life looking ahead, working to earn a little more while gazing at photographs of his children.

Perhaps we should stop our daily routines for a moment, remember our fathers and offer them a silent cheer of gratitude.