Workers prepare round-bale silage in a field in Heunghae, Buk District, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 23, following the autumn rice harvest. The silage is used to feed cattle on livestock farms throughout the winter. NEWS1





Chung Sang-deok

The author is a former director at the Financial Supervisory Service and the head of Bongyoung Agricultural and Forestry.





Fear is spreading through rural communities as the autumn harvest ends and winter approaches. The government has unexpectedly begun examining farmland ownership and cultivation practices while rushing to revise related laws. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs drafted a special farmland measures bill and began nationwide briefings on Nov. 11. After tighter housing regulations and disputes over tax increases, many people understandably fear another regulatory shock.

The government says it aims to rationalize farmland ownership and use, remove obstacles and correct unreasonable practices. Landowners, however, are anxious. Preventing speculation while allowing genuine users to own and cultivate land should come first. Effective reform requires understanding how agricultural conditions have changed since existing rules were established and narrowing the gap between legislation and reality. Rules designed for an earlier agricultural economy should not be treated as untouchable because they have remained unchanged for decades.

Farming has transformed over the past half century. Tractors and combines have replaced plows and hoes, while large agricultural corporations and cooperatives have increasingly supplanted small family farms. Rural populations have shrunk amid low birthrates and rapid aging. Forty percent of rural residents are now in their seventies or older. Some lease rather than sell their land, hoping to leave a livelihood to descendants who may eventually return.

Yet regulations have failed to keep pace. Tightening restrictions and raising taxes without changing outdated laws would provoke resistance and undermine reform. Even while preserving Article 121 of the Constitution, which enshrines the land-to-the-tiller principle, farmland legislation needs updating.

The Farmland Act, enacted in 1994 and implemented in 1996, introduced eligibility certificates for farmland acquisition. But unintended consequences followed. More absentee owners inherited land without cultivating it. Leasing arrangements went underground, hindering consolidation and mechanization. Idle fields and distorted prices further obstructed transactions. These problems cannot be solved by assuming that every nonfarming owner is acting for speculative gain.

The government's investigation and revisions should promote fairness in ownership and efficiency in cultivation. Ownership requirements should be relaxed for plots below a certain size. That would not abandon the land-to-the-tiller principle, but adapt it to today's circumstances. The distinction matters: Making ownership more practical is not the same as granting speculators unrestricted access to agricultural land.

Three categories deserve consideration.

First, people living outside rural communities should have greater opportunities to use farmland. Improved transportation has effectively brought the country within a day's reach, making second homes and farming-related rural residences feasible. AI also enables remotely managed smart farms, reducing the need to live beside one's fields.

Second, solar power companies should be allowed to use farmland outside designated agricultural promotion zones. Such parcels are often small, landlocked or abandoned plots that have not undergone land consolidation. Their limited accessibility makes mechanized, large-scale cultivation difficult and constrains crop production.

Solar installations could help meet growing electricity and renewable energy demand while improving project economics. They could also eliminate restrictions imposed on corporations simply because they are companies rather than individual operators.

Third, farmland belonging to traditional family clans warrants special treatment. Ancestral memorial ceremonies, grave maintenance and genealogy preservation are valuable cultural traditions. Clans need land near ancestral burial grounds to support these activities, yet ownership registered under a clan's name is generally restricted.

As a result, properties have been registered jointly under individual members' names, with rental income funding clan activities. This practice has become increasingly difficult as registered owners die and descendants move away. Where farmland is listed as clan property under its bylaws and property taxes have been paid in the clan's name, direct registration should be permitted.

The government must encourage productive land use and smoother transactions while preventing speculation. It should distinguish speculative purchases from legitimate ownership serving agricultural, environmental or cultural purposes. Blanket restrictions would disregard the diverse circumstances of rural Korea. Reform should make lawful arrangements easier to maintain and enforce safeguards against abuse, rather than forcing ordinary owners into informal practices.

These are the observations of an older farmer who studied economics, spent more than four decades in public service and has cultivated crops for over a decade since returning to the countryside. Policymakers should demonstrate practical wisdom, recognizing that rules must fit the terrain they govern.