One Cut from YONHAP

Farming fun at Gimje festival

Children in straw raincoats join harvest-themed activities at the five-day Gimje Horizon Festival in North Jeolla.

Opinion Desk
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Children wearing dorongi, traditional raincoats woven from rice straw or grass, walk through a water tunnel at the Gimje Horizon Festival, which opened at Byeokgolje in Gimje, North Jeolla, on Oct. 1.

Children wearing dorongi, traditional raincoats woven from rice straw or grass, walk through a water tunnel at the Gimje Horizon Festival, which opened at Byeokgolje in Gimje, North Jeolla, on Oct. 1. The five-day festival, now in its 28th year, celebrates Korea’s traditional farming culture with 62 programs, including rice harvesting and threshing experiences. Byeokgolje, an ancient irrigation reservoir, serves as the festival’s main venue.

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