



Na Sung-in

The author is a music critic and director of the classical music brand Poongwoldang.





Disney’s “Fantasia” (1940) is an animated film featuring classical music, produced in collaboration with the internationally renowned conductor Leopold Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the leading orchestras of its time. The film was conceived as a way to enrich the artistic literacy of the American public by presenting classical compositions through moving images, making music something audiences could see as well as hear.

Among its episodes, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” featuring Mickey Mouse, gained worldwide recognition. The French composer Paul Dukas wrote the symphonic poem “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (1897), based on a ballad of the same title (1797) by the German literary giant Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Disney skillfully synchronized Mickey’s movements with the music, creating a classic in which storytelling, music and moving images come together. The film indeed helped make classical music a more familiar part of American cultural life.

Although produced more than eight decades ago, “Fantasia” retains educational value today. It is neither a work intended merely to entertain nor simply a vehicle for introducing classical music. Rather, underpinning the entire film is an intention to open audiences to classical music, visual art and synesthetic imagination.

As viewers follow the constantly changing colors, movements, intensities and varying densities of the animated images accompanying the music, they engage multiple senses simultaneously. Unlike YouTube content that encourages passive consumption or short-form videos such as Shorts and Reels, “Fantasia” cultivates the viewer’s capacity to engage actively with what is being presented. The experience demands attention to how sounds and images unfold together over time.

The age of AI is upon us. A single typed question generates more answers than we can possibly read. The process of arriving at those answers disappears, and we are swept along without sufficient time to reflect on what we have encountered.

In such an age, music, particularly classical music, can serve as an increasingly important medium for education. It can help cultivate more enduring artistic tastes, foster connections between different senses and allow people to experience the passage of time and the unfolding of a process through their own sensory faculties.

There is educational significance in experiencing art at its own pace rather than simply absorbing information or seeking immediate stimulation. As we enter a new technological era, there is an urgent need for new programs offering artistic experiences that can help preserve individual tastes, the interplay of the senses and the richness of the human inner life.