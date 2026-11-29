A Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber escorted by a fighter jet performs a planned flight over the neutral waters of the East Sea, in this still image taken from video released on Nov. 24, 2026. REUTERS/YONHAP

Moscow's flight near Ulleung Island signals that strategic bomber deployments around South Korea could become more frequent.

Lee Chul-jae

The author is head of the Institute for Military and Security Affairs and senior defense reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“We conducted a planned 10-hour flight, during which foreign fighter jets accompanied us along certain sections of the route. We strictly comply with international regulations.”

That was the Russian defense ministry's response on Wednesday to the unauthorized entry of a formation of Russian strategic bombers into the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (Kadiz) the previous day. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets entered the Kadiz at around 7:40 a.m. Although the designation does not constitute sovereign airspace under international law, advance notification is customary. Russia, however, has never observed that practice.

Just 12 minutes after entering the Kadiz, the Russian aircraft approached within 13 nautical miles (15 miles) of Ulleung Island, only six seconds of flight away from South Korea's sovereign airspace, which extends 12 nautical miles from its territory. Emergency alerts were issued across Ulleung County in North Gyeongsang, and the Russian formation turned away just outside South Korean airspace after the Air Force scrambled F-15K fighters in response.

Russian military aircraft had also entered the Kadiz without notification on Nov. 17 and 19, making this the third incident in a week. But the latest incursion was different. The Tu-160 is a nuclear-capable bomber that can carry up to 16 nuclear-armed cruise missiles. The aircraft stayed outside the adjacent Japan Air Defense Identification Zone (Jadiz). Strategic bombers cannot maneuver as abruptly as fighters, suggesting that Russia had deliberately planned a route bringing its aircraft as close as possible to South Korean airspace before withdrawing.

Russia freely enters neighboring countries' air defense identification zones, citing the absence of international legal restrictions. Yet Russian fighters threaten NATO military aircraft flying over the Black, Baltic and Barents seas by approaching within six meters. It is a blatant double standard.

Consider what happened six days before the incursion. President Lee Jae Myung met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. A senior official at the Blue House said the leaders agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Six days later, Russia effectively blindsided South Korea, demonstrating little apparent interest in either objective.

Why did Russia act this way? Could its actions be unrelated to North Korea? On June 19, 2024, Moscow signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Pyongyang, effectively establishing a military alliance. One interpretation is that the latest flight was intended to reassure the North of Russia’s commitment to implementing that treaty.

On Oct. 20, Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow would contribute to easing inter-Korean tensions. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence agency subsequently claimed that tensions had emerged between Moscow and Pyongyang, alleging that North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui had strongly protested and notified Russia that military assistance would be suspended. Many remain skeptical because the claim appears inconsistent with broader international developments. Nevertheless, Moscow may have felt compelled to demonstrate its commitment to the 2024 treaty.

What is particularly significant about the latest incident is that Russia followed the U.S. logic of deploying strategic assets. Whenever South Korea sought reaffirmation of Washington's defense commitments, the United States dispatched strategic assets such as bombers or aircraft carriers to the Korean Peninsula. By sending strategic bombers near Ulleung Island, Russia essentially replicated the approach Washington has used toward North Korea. Moscow may increasingly resort to such deployments in the future.

How should South Korea respond? Strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance is essential. Seoul must also repair relations with Kyiv, strained over the issue of North Korean prisoners of war. Both diplomatic efforts deserve renewed attention.

South Korea's military authorities must change their approach as well. Citing operational security, the South Korean military currently restricts the information it releases about foreign military aircraft entering the Kadiz. Japan, by contrast, publicly releases the flight paths of foreign military aircraft entering the Jadiz, accompanied by photographs.