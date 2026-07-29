A soldier operates a K6 heavy machine gun during an event at the Army's 7th Artillery Brigade in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, on April 26, 2024. The photograph is unrelated to the specific events discussed in the accompanying column. NEWS1







Reports that front line guard posts under the Army's 1st Corps have been conducting security operations with unloaded K6 heavy machine guns since the first half of this year are deeply alarming. The directive reportedly applied to both guard posts and general outposts along the western front, where troops stationed closest to the military demarcation line must be prepared to respond immediately to any North Korean infiltration or military provocation.

The K6, capable of firing 600 rounds of 12.7-millimeter ammunition per minute, is one of the military's key crew-served weapons. It is normally kept loaded and ready to fire at any moment. Yet troops defending the approaches to the Seoul metropolitan area were reportedly instructed to keep ammunition separate from the weapon. In effect, front line soldiers were standing guard with unloaded guns. It is fortunate North Korea launched no provocation during that period.

Even more troubling was the delayed response from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Only after media inquiries began did the JCS announce it would inspect the situation and take necessary measures. That response not only acknowledged a gap in front line readiness but also exposed failures in the military's command and reporting system.

The reason the 1st Corps changed its procedures remains unclear. It may have been intended to prevent accidental discharges during inspections. But if the change reflected bureaucratic convenience, an effort to shield commanders from responsibility or a misguided interpretation of easing military tensions, it represented a misunderstanding of the military's fundamental mission. An army that unloads its weapons out of fear of accidents risks becoming an organization focused more on avoiding mistakes than on defending the country.

The security environment along the border is becoming increasingly dangerous. North Korea has laid additional land mines near the MDL, erected new barriers and moved artillery positions closer to the border. Under such circumstances, abandoning basic defensive readiness while senior commanders remained unaware of the practice suggests a serious breakdown in military discipline.

The military should thoroughly investigate why 1st Corps adopted the directive and establish safeguards against a recurrence. Before pursuing ambitious reforms such as integrating the three military academies, defense authorities should first ensure the armed forces are fulfilling their most fundamental duty: maintaining vigilant front line security and immediate combat readiness.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





