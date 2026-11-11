Kang Kyung-wha, Korea's ambassador to the United States, takes the oath during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the Korean Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 12 (local time). KOREAN EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON/YONHAP

A government review of Korea's embassy in Washington raises questions over intelligence cooperation and the state of the alliance.

A government inspection team under the Office for Government Policy Coordination is investigating the Korean Embassy in Washington. The office describes the inspection as a routine review of overseas diplomatic missions, but even within the governing camp, some say direct inspections by the office are unusual. Inspections involving foreign affairs and unification have reportedly become more frequent. There are also suggestions that the Blue House is uncomfortable with negative assessments conveyed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The inspection's actual purpose remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, suspicions persist that it may be connected to growing strains in Korea-U.S. relations. Recent friction has included delays or refusals in issuing visas to senior officials, restrictions on intelligence sharing and withheld approvals for visas and diplomatic status for National Intelligence Service personnel assigned to the embassy. Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha acknowledged during last month's parliamentary audit that intelligence cooperation was the most difficult outstanding issue and that high-level communication with the White House was not proceeding smoothly.

Failure to share critical intelligence promptly on North Korea's nuclear and missile activities could create serious gaps in Korea's security. If Washington questions Seoul's reliability in handling intelligence, the government must identify the causes and restore trust. Protecting national interests in trade negotiations and rebuilding security intelligence cooperation are not mutually exclusive objectives.

During the audit, Kang also addressed an incident in which three Korean soldiers were injured by land mines planted by North Korea. She said it was "certainly not an accidental incident," a characterization that differed from the government's official position. Diplomatic chiefs must be accountable for their statements and policy judgments. The circumstances and appropriateness of her remarks therefore deserve examination.

However, treating concerns raised by diplomats in the field solely as matters of organizational discipline risks filtering out information essential to sound policymaking. Diplomats must not only communicate their government's positions but also assess developments and policy changes in their host countries and report them to their governments. Even when the findings are unwelcome, their responsibility is to convey the facts accurately and without distortion.

The government must clarify the inspection's purpose and scope while conducting a clear-eyed assessment of Korea-U.S. relations. Blaming diplomatic personnel for strains in the alliance or suppressing inconvenient reports will not produce solutions. President Lee Jae Myung must establish the overall direction of relations with Washington, and relevant ministries must work together to rebuild mutual trust.