The Pyramid of Userkaf is smaller than its predecessors. With its outer limestone casing now gone, the structure resembles a mound of rubble. KWACK MIN-SOO

The Fifth Dynasty pharaoh redirected royal ambition toward sun temples and a new vision of kingship.





Kwack Min-soo

The author is the director of the Korea Institute of Egyptology and an adjunct professor at Hanyang University.





Userkaf (reigned 2494–2487 B.C.) succeeded Shepseskaf to the Egyptian throne. Although he founded the Fifth Dynasty, his ancestry remains uncertain. One theory identifies him as the son of Neferhetepes, daughter of Djedefre, a Fourth Dynasty pharaoh and son of Khufu. If so, Userkaf was Djedefre’s grandson and Menkaure’s nephew. Another theory suggests he was Menkaure’s son. Either way, he appears to have been closely connected to the Fourth Dynasty royal family.

The Fifth Dynasty marked an important turning point in Egyptian religious history. Worship of Ra, the sun god, became central to the ideology of kingship. The sun god had gained prominence during the Fourth Dynasty, but Shepseskaf did not include “Ra” in his name and built a massive mastaba tomb rather than a pyramid. Userkaf, by contrast, revived pyramid construction.

His pyramid, however, was considerably smaller. While the pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure stood approximately 141 and 65 meters tall, respectively, Userkaf’s reached only about 49 meters. Construction quality also declined. Its core consisted of roughly cut limestone blocks covered with finely finished limestone casing. With the outer casing now gone, the structure resembles a mound of rubble.

Why did pyramids become smaller? Economic difficulties offer one possible explanation, but reduced dimensions alone do not necessarily indicate declining royal wealth. More important may have been a change in how kingship was expressed. Alongside his pyramid, Userkaf built a sun temple at Abu Ghurab, establishing a tradition continued by subsequent pharaohs. Royal resources were increasingly directed toward other religious monuments.

The pyramid’s location is equally intriguing. Rather than choosing Giza or southern Saqqara, Userkaf built immediately beside Djoser’s Step Pyramid, Egypt’s first pyramid. Although the site presented construction challenges, the choice may have carried symbolic significance. Perhaps Userkaf sought to associate his reign with Djoser’s legacy.

For modern people constantly driven to build bigger, reach higher and accumulate more, Userkaf’s pyramid offers a valuable reminder: Progress does not always mean expansion. Sometimes meaningful change emerges not from increasing the scale of what already exists but from reconsidering priorities and finding new ways to express established ideals.

Userkaf’s decision suggests that ambition can take different forms. A smaller monument need not signify diminished aspirations. It may instead reflect a broader vision of power, religion and the legacy a ruler hopes to leave behind.