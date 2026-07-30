



Kwack Min-soo

The author is the director of the Korea Institute of Egyptology and adjunct professor at Hanyang University.



The first pyramid built by Pharaoh Sneferu was the structure at Meidum that is now commonly known as the "Collapsed Pyramid." The prevailing theory holds that construction originally began as the tomb of his predecessor Huni but passed to Sneferu after Huni died before the project was completed. Some scholars, however, argue that Sneferu directed the construction from the outset. Had it survived intact, the monument would have become the first true smooth-sided pyramid standing more than 100 meters (328 feet) tall. Instead, most of its outer casing collapsed, leaving only the massive central core standing like an enormous stone tower.

Because both the interior chambers and the surrounding mortuary complex were nearly complete, the collapse is believed to have occurred shortly before or soon after construction was finished. The monument was initially planned as a step pyramid before its design was changed during construction into a smooth-sided pyramid. That change may have reflected a broader ideological shift from religious beliefs emphasizing the stars to the growing worship of the sun god Ra. The abrupt redesign, an excessively steep angle and construction techniques that were still developing likely combined to weaken the structure and eventually cause its collapse. Although the disaster probably resulted in considerable loss of life and property, it also became a valuable lesson for the royal architects responsible for future monuments.

At the same time, Sneferu was completing the Meidum project while overseeing the construction of his own pyramid at Dahshur. It was customary for a pharaoh to begin building his tomb immediately after ascending the throne. The first pyramid at Dahshur was likewise designed with a steep slope exceeding 50 degrees. When the Meidum Pyramid collapsed during construction, however, the architects reduced the angle of the upper section, which had already reached nearly half its intended height, from about 54 degrees to roughly 43 degrees in order to lessen the structural load. Cracks discovered inside the monument may also have reinforced that decision.

The result was the distinctive Bent Pyramid, whose lower and upper sections rise at different angles. Measuring about 105 meters (344 feet) in height and approximately 188 meters (617 feet) along each side of its base, it was an immense architectural achievement. Even so, Sneferu appears to have been dissatisfied with the finished structure after so many revisions and compromises because it no longer matched his original vision. He therefore ordered the construction of yet another pyramid in pursuit of a more perfect smooth-sided form.