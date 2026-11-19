The pyramid of Sahure, a pharaoh of Egypt's Fifth Dynasty, in Abusir, Egypt. KWACK MIN-SOO

Fifth Dynasty monuments at Abusir show how religious change and rising provincial elites reshaped the balance of influence in ancient Egypt.

Kwack Min-soo

The author is the director of the Korea Institute of Egyptology and an adjunct professor at Hanyang University.





Between Saqqara and Abu Ghurab lies Abusir, where several pharaohs built pyramids following Userkaf, the first ruler of Egypt's Fifth Dynasty. They included Sahure, Neferirkare, Neferefre and Nyuserre. Their names all contained that of Ra, the sun god, and they also built temples dedicated to him. This reflects how solar worship became the dominant ideology during the Fifth Dynasty.

Archaeologists have identified 14 pyramids at Abusir, including smaller structures built for queens and other royal family members. Even the kings' pyramids were considerably smaller than the monumental structures of the Fourth Dynasty, while construction methods had also changed. They resembled the pyramid of Userkaf discussed earlier.

Among them, Sahure's pyramid is relatively well preserved. Named "The Soul of Sahure Shines," it retains substantial remains of its associated structures. Particularly notable are the ceremonial causeway connecting the valley temple near the Nile to the pyramid and the remains of the mortuary temple.

Reliefs depict the pharaoh's fleet departing on overseas expeditions, demonstrating that Egypt continued conducting extensive activities beyond its borders into the early Fifth Dynasty.

Signs of change, however, emerged during the dynasty's later years. At the fortress of Buhen in Nubia to the south, archaeologists have found no names of Fifth Dynasty pharaohs who ruled after Nyuserre. This alone does not establish that Egypt lost its influence over Nubia, but it suggests that royal activities may have changed.

Around this period, regional officials began constructing substantial tombs in their own territories. This development can be interpreted as evidence that wealth and power, previously concentrated in the royal court, were gradually spreading to the provinces.

Such changes did not necessarily signify the collapse of centralized government. Nevertheless, they suggest that the relationship between the pharaoh and regional power holders was undergoing a transformation.

The shrinking size of pyramids does not automatically mean that royal authority was weakening. Smaller royal monuments could reflect changing priorities or religious practices rather than diminished political power.

But the emergence of imposing tombs in the provinces tells a different story. Monumental construction offers clues about the distribution of political authority within a society.

Who possesses the resources and influence to commission the largest structures can reveal where power is concentrated. In ancient Egypt, the changing landscape of tombs therefore provides an important perspective on the evolving balance between the pharaoh and provincial elites.

These architectural changes, taken together, offer evidence of a gradual redistribution of influence, even as the institution of kingship itself remained intact.