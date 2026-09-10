The Pyramid of Khafre at Giza, Egypt. Khafre, a son of Khufu, built the pyramid more than 4,500 years ago during Egypt’s Fourth Dynasty. The monument forms part of a larger pyramid complex that included a mortuary temple, a causeway and a valley temple. [KWACK MIN-SOO]





Kwack Min-soo

The author is the director of the Korea Institute of Egyptology and an adjunct professor at Hanyang University.





Khafre, a son of Khufu, built a massive pyramid more than 140 meters (460 feet) high near his father’s pyramid at Giza. Because it stands on slightly higher ground, from some angles it appears larger than the Great Pyramid itself, despite being somewhat shorter.

Ironically, we know relatively little about the pharaoh who left such a colossal monument. Contemporary texts describing political events during Khafre’s reign are exceedingly scarce. What survives offers little more than the names of several royal family members and hints of expeditions to Nubia and Sinai and contacts with Byblos. The documentary record gives us only fragmentary glimpses of the world in which he ruled.

Yet in contrast to this historical silence, the architecture Khafre left behind is remarkably eloquent. The pyramid did not stand alone as an isolated structure. To its east was a mortuary temple, while a ceremonial causeway descended to the valley temple. A diorite statue of Khafre found there depicts the falcon god Horus embracing the king from behind, visually expressing the ideology of kingship: The pharaoh was both under divine protection and Horus on earth.

The pyramid was therefore more than a tomb. It was a vast religious apparatus through which royal authority was enacted through the pharaoh’s death, resurrection and accompanying rituals, giving physical form to ideas about divine kingship.

Building it required an enormous labor force. At Giza, archaeologists have identified workers’ settlements, bakeries, breweries and workshops. Limestone for the pyramid’s core was quarried locally, but the fine white limestone used for its outer casing — now surviving only near the summit — came from Tura. Granite for the interior chambers was transported from Aswan, more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) away.

The pyramid was not built through stoneworking skills alone. Its construction required an administration capable of assembling, feeding, housing and organizing workers, while procuring supplies from distant regions and delivering them to the right place at the right time.

The monument thus preserves evidence not only of religious belief, but also of the practical machinery that sustained the Egyptian state.

In that sense, Khafre’s pyramid was the product not merely of architecture but of an entire state system encompassing bureaucracy, taxation, transportation and food production. Written records about Khafre may be sparse, but the pyramid complex he left behind silently demonstrates how sophisticated and highly organized ancient Egyptian society had become 4,500 years ago.