Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin appears deep in thought as he listens to remarks during a government-ruling party meeting at the National Assembly on Nov. 18 to discuss measures against AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). YONHAP

The government must answer for inadequate preparation, emergency alerts and the chaos surrounding the 2027 college entrance exam.

The 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) took place Thursday at 1,312 testing centers nationwide amid a controversy over cheating using artificial intelligence. Never since the exam's introduction more than three decades ago has it been conducted amid such confusion and anxiety.

Despite repeated warnings about AI-assisted cheating, the government's failure to prepare and respond adequately left innocent students bearing the consequences.

Some 550,000 applicants had to take the exam while emergency disaster alerts sounded three times throughout the day. Many were likely unsettled by the unprecedented disruptions. Administrative incompetence and irresponsibility turned the exam into a crisis. This is a textbook case of government failure.

Although the exam is over, accountability must follow. Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin bears particular responsibility.

A former middle school Korean-language teacher, regional leader of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and three-term superintendent of education in South Chungcheong, Choi demonstrated neither adequate preparation nor crisis-management expertise.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Education Committee on Monday, Choi was asked whether he could confidently detect AI-assisted cheating. “Perhaps because of my age, I don't think I could,” he replied, provoking public outrage. His ministry subsequently introduced hastily devised, outdated countermeasures that only deepened confusion.

But Choi's resignation alone would not resolve the problem. Had the government's monitoring system functioned properly, the situation might never have deteriorated so badly.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission had already received 44 petitions through its online complaint portal calling for measures against AI-assisted cheating. Yet the government failed to respond effectively.

Cheating involving AI had surfaced in a national examination in May, while another case was detected during a university essay examination last month.

Even with the CSAT completed, education authorities must work with investigators and telecommunications companies to determine whether AI-assisted cheating occurred.

To restore public confidence, authorities should also examine how extensively AI has been used for cheating in previous CSAT examinations since generative AI became widely available.

The government must establish why repeated warnings went unheeded and identify officials responsible for failures in preparation, oversight and emergency communication.

The repeated failures also raise questions about whether education officials understood the risks posed by rapidly advancing technology. Preventing cheating requires more than last-minute restrictions. It demands systematic planning, effective coordination among agencies and clear instructions for students and exam supervisors.

Ultimately, the entire examination administration system, now exposed to international ridicule, requires a fundamental overhaul. Students who spend years preparing for this crucial examination deserve a fair, orderly testing environment, not uncertainty created by government negligence.