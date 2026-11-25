Children practice taking shelter during an earthquake evacuation drill at a day care center operated by the Buk District Office in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 25. Although Korea experiences relatively few major earthquakes, the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Gyeongju in 2016 served as a reminder that the country is not immune to seismic hazards. A decade after that earthquake, regular safety drills remain important in teaching children how to respond quickly and safely when an earthquake does occur.