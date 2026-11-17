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People Power Protest
Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers march toward the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17.
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Hearts of gold
Forty-one pruned ginkgo trees near Cheongju City Hall have become a popular autumn photo spot.
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Seoul holds annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony — in pictures
Seoul's 19-meter (62-foot) Christmas tree was lit at Seoul Plaza on Monday and will shine nightly through Jan. 6 of next year.
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Testing out cheers
Joongdong High School students in southern Seoul practice cheers for test-takers ahead of Korea’s annual college entrance exam.