Rescue workers extract a dummy from a vehicle suspended three stories above the ground during an emergency rescue drill in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on Nov. 17. NEWS1





Rescue workers extract a dummy from a vehicle suspended three stories above the ground during an emergency rescue drill in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on Nov. 17. The exercise prepared firefighters for complex traffic accidents involving sudden acceleration and vehicle falls. On Nov. 12, an SUV plunged 10 meters (33 feet) off a road in nearby Gurye County, landing in a tree after striking a guardrail. The drill emphasized securing unstable vehicles and safely evacuating trapped occupants.