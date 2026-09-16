One Cut from YONHAP

Drill prepares rescuers for aircraft emergency

The Coast Guard and partner agencies simulated an aircraft emergency landing at sea to strengthen maritime disaster response.

Opinion Desk
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The Jeju Regional Coast Guard conducts its third-quarter maritime emergency response drill off Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, on Sept. 16.


The Jeju Regional Coast Guard conducts its third-quarter maritime emergency response drill off Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, on Sept. 16, simulating an aircraft making an emergency landing at sea. Such exercises test coordination among the Coast Guard and other agencies and strengthen search-and-rescue capabilities during maritime disasters. Korea recorded 3,513 maritime accidents in 2025, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, although the number of people killed or missing fell 16.5 percent to 137.

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