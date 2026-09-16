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Samsung chairman meets Japanese lawmakers
Samsung's executive chairman discussed AI-era semiconductors, future strategy and cooperation with Japan during an unscheduled luncheon.
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Forbiddenly priced fruit
People shop at a traditional market in Seoul on Sept. 16.
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Banking on chips
A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.
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Rice twice as nice on terraced fields
Rice matures in Pyeongtaek's rare stepped paddies, a traditional farming landscape increasingly displaced by mechanization.