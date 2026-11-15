Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Un-ju speaks at a forum on policy measures to stabilize jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents, hosted by the party's parliamentary research group on pragmatic housing policies, at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers are urging policy shifts as rental shortages and voter anger threaten their standing in Seoul ahead of 2028.





HONG jongmin

Kim Hyoung-gu

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





The rival real estate forums held Nov. 11 by the Democratic Party (DP) and lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) and Reform Party offered revealing signs of Korea's political mood. With preparations beginning for the 2028 general election, both camps increasingly regard housing grievances as a decisive electoral issue.

At a gathering of DP lawmakers advocating pragmatic policies to stabilize jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents, participants called for easing property taxes and lending restrictions. A separate metropolitan housing forum jointly led by PPP lawmaker Cho Jung-hun and Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok heard even sharper criticism.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, associated with the former Park Geun-hye administration's encouragement of debt-financed home purchases, denounced the current government's lending controls as “insane regulations.” Despite their differences, both sides recognize the political sensitivity of housing.

The principle that income should be taxed cannot be dismissed. Nor is the government's intention to curb speculation and encourage owner occupancy inherently unreasonable. The problem arises when policies driven by abstract principles collide with market realities.

Tax and lending restrictions imposed without sufficient regard for market behavior have worsened rental shortages across the Seoul metropolitan area. Tenants complain that jeonse listings, involving large lump-sum deposits, have virtually disappeared. Those unable to afford the soaring deposits are being pushed toward arrangements combining deposits with monthly rent, or conventional monthly leases.

Measures intended to restrain housing prices and speculators are instead threatening the housing security of people who own no homes.

That explains the anxiety among metropolitan DP lawmakers. Park Jee-hye, who represents Uijeongbu's first district, said the issue was not protecting owners of homes worth 2 billion won ($1.5 million) but responding to citizens facing genuine difficulties. Her remarks reflect the frustrations lawmakers encounter in their constituencies.

DP lawmaker Kim Young-bae, head of the party's Seoul chapter, went further. Some people, he acknowledged publicly, fear the party's 37 Seoul seats could be cut in half at the next election. Political survival instincts are clearly stirring.

Yet the Blue House shows little inclination to change course. President Lee Jae Myung reportedly believes no market can defeat the government, an outlook underpinning its regulatory approach. Strong restrictions may suppress demand, but they cannot resolve the structural shortage of housing supply.

Indeed, predictions that the DP might lose half its Seoul seats could prove optimistic. The consequences can be severe when voters become angry about their livelihoods.

Consider the United States' Nov. 3 midterm elections. The governing Republicans lost Texas, a traditional stronghold, while longstanding Republican bastions including Kansas, South Carolina, Mississippi also fell to the opposition.

The familiar electoral map, in which Republicans and Democrats divided reliably partisan territories between them, was overturned. Furious about rising grocery bills, high fuel prices and deteriorating living standards, voters delivered something approaching a vote of no confidence in the governing party.

Korea has also witnessed increasingly dramatic electoral swings. Voters handed the DP sweeping victories in the 2018 local elections and 2020 general election, shifted decisively toward the PPP in the 2022 local elections and swung back to the DP in the 2024 parliamentary contest.

A wave of public opinion that carries one party to victory can reverse direction just as powerfully. There is no guarantee that the DP will escape another such reversal.

If the administration continues ignoring the longstanding maxim that governments cannot defeat markets, it may discover a harsher truth: No government can defeat an angry electorate.

President Lee's approval rating has hovered around 40 percent. For months, dissatisfaction with housing policy and economic conditions affecting everyday life has consistently ranked among the leading reasons for negative assessments of his performance.

The DP's fear of losing half its Seoul seats may therefore understate the danger. Behind the public warnings, many party members are probably contemplating an electoral collapse far worse than the loss of half their representation.