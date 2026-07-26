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International tourists joined packed beachside festivities in Boryeong as Korea’s signature summer mud festival returned with games, performances and attractions.

Opinion Desk
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Mud festival fun Visitors, including many international tourists, enjoy the festivities at the Mud Expo Plaza at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on July 25.

Visitors, including many international tourists, enjoy the festivities at the Mud Expo Plaza at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on July 25, the second day of the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival. Held each summer, the festival is one of Korea's best-known seasonal events, attracting large crowds with mud-based activities, performances and beachside attractions. [NEWS1]

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