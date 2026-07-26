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Tax-haunted houses
Property listings cover a window of a real estate office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 26.
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Mud season opens in Boryeong — in pictures
The annual beach event drew crowds on opening day with new mud tubs, a sea-view infinity pool and nighttime drone shows running through Aug. 9.
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Shore to be full of visitors
As monsoons are expected to end early next week, workers are preparing Gyeongpo Beach and other shorelines for a surge of summer visitors amid highs nearing 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
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Delivery service VR safety drills
At Baemin Rider School in Hanam, staff use virtual reality to train delivery riders for road hazards including slippery surfaces, speed bumps and uneven streets.