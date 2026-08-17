One Cut from JoongAng Ilbo

Dogs seek new homes

Gyeonggi's Banryeomaru Yeoju held its first event, featuring 18 black dogs to help people overcome their bias against canines with that coat color.

Opinion Desk
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Volunteers take part in “Black Dog Day” at Banryeomaru Yeoju, an animal welfare and adoption center operated by Gyeonggi, on Aug. 17.

Volunteers take part in “Black Dog Day” at Banryeomaru Yeoju, an animal welfare and adoption center operated by Gyeonggi, on Aug. 17. This was the center’s first event specifically devoted to black dogs, and 18 of the animals were present. Black dogs can be overlooked for adoption due to prejudice against their coat color, a phenomenon known as “black dog syndrome.” Banryeomaru Yeoju has helped find homes for more than 1,110 rescued animals since opening in November 2023.

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