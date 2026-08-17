Read more
-
Seoul gimbap prices climb nearly 6 percent
The average price of a gimbap (seaweed rice roll) in Seoul reached 3,838 won ($2.72) in June, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
-
Korean investors pour into gold bars
Individual investors bought a net 133 billion won ($94.1 million) in gold through the Korea Gold Exchange from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.
-
Holiday crowds savor Seoul afternoon
Visitors enjoy a leisurely Liberation Day holiday weekend at Times Square in western Seoul.
-
Fall fashion flies into rainy Seoul
Autumn clothing goes on display in Myeongdong as cloudy skies and rain cover much of Korea.