The performances of the Kospi, Kosdaq and individual stocks are displayed at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 8. YONHAP





Kim Kyung-rok

The author is an adviser at Optus Asset Management.





Ask investors why they buy dividend stocks and many will answer with a simple explanation: because they generate cash. That is true, but the real value of dividends extends far beyond periodic payments. Dividends provide investors with choice while distributing corporate earnings along two different paths. In that sense, dividend-paying stocks are assets that inherently embody both optionality and diversification.

Dividends first create value by giving investors flexibility through cash payments. The money received can be used for daily expenses, invested in other assets, reinvested in the same company or simply held as cash. In finance, an option does not compel a particular action; rather, it grants the right to choose what to do in the future. Dividends offer investors precisely that kind of choice.

Dividend stocks possess another advantage: diversification. Corporate profits are generally allocated in two ways. One portion is retained and reinvested in new businesses or facilities, while the other is returned to shareholders as dividends. A single stream of earnings is therefore divided between corporate growth and direct payments to investors.

If a company reinvests all of its profits and the investment fails, shareholders bear the entire cost. When part of those earnings is distributed as dividends, however, investors can recover some of their capital and reduce the risks associated with managerial failure. Dividends are therefore more than a source of income — they also serve as a mechanism for risk management.

This feature is especially important in retirement planning. Retirees need stable income to cover living expenses, yet they cannot afford to abandon the possibility of long-term asset growth. Dividend stocks pursue both objectives simultaneously. The dividends provide support for present spending, while the earnings retained within the company finance future expansion. Cash withdrawals and capital reinvestment co-exist naturally within a single financial asset.

Many investors complain that dividend yields are too low. Such criticism often arises because they focus only on current payouts and ignore the earnings retained by companies. The portion of profits that is not distributed is reinvested for future growth. If that reinvestment succeeds, corporate earnings increase and dividends rise alongside them.

For this reason, investors buy dividend stocks not merely for today’s payments but for the prospect of dividend growth in the future.

Consider Coca-Cola. Investors who purchase the company’s shares today receive an annual dividend yield of roughly 2.5 percent, lower than the interest rate offered by some bank deposits. Looking back, Coca-Cola’s dividend yield in 2000 stood at just 1.3 percent, and its annual dividend amounted to only 34 cents per share.

At the time, the payout appeared modest. Twenty-five years later, however, the annual dividend had risen to $2.04 per share in 2025, representing a sixfold increase. Over that quarter of a century, dividends expanded at an average annual compound rate of 7.4 percent. As dividends rose year after year, the yield relative to the original purchase price increased rapidly.

Coca-Cola achieved these long-term results by returning roughly two-thirds of its net profit to shareholders and reinvesting the remaining third in its business.

Bank deposits are structured differently. They provide cash income, but the principal itself does not grow. If interest rates remain unchanged, the amount of interest earned stays the same because deposits lack a mechanism for reinvesting part of that return to expand the original investment.

Deposits do, of course, offer advantages of their own. The risk of losing principal is minimal, and investors receive predetermined interest over a fixed period. Dividend stocks, by contrast, are exposed to fluctuations in share prices, while dividend payments can rise or fall depending on corporate performance and payout policies.

If deposits provide stable cash flow, dividend stocks seek both income and growth. Neither is inherently superior, but over the long term dividend stocks have historically delivered stronger returns.

Dividend stocks combine two central principles of modern finance. They give investors the option to decide how to use their income, while also diversifying corporate profits between cash distributions and reinvestment. For retirees who find deposits insufficient to preserve long-term growth and growth stocks too volatile to hold comfortably, dividend stocks may offer an alternative that captures the benefits of both flexibility and diversification.