Patrick Stewart arrives at the premiere of the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. AP/YONHAP





Moon Hong-kyu

The author is a principal researcher at the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.





Last month, Korea and Britain lost two towering stars. Born a year apart, they died just one day apart. Was it coincidence? Choi Bool-am played Hamlet at 20, while Patrick Stewart appeared at 68 as Hamlet’s uncle Claudius and his father's ghost. Choi spent 18 years as the detective chief in “Chief Inspector,” while Stewart portrayed Captain Picard in “Star Trek” for 36 years. Both brought hope to society’s vulnerable. What if they could have shared a stage across time and space? A clue lies in Star Trek’s transporter.

“Chief Inspector” was a drama about ordinary people and detectives solving crimes through dedication. “Star Trek” follows the USS Enterprise and its crew as they explore space. Instead of landing craft, crew members reach unfamiliar planets through a device called a transporter.

Here is how it supposedly works. First, it scans the arrangement and condition of the atoms that make up a person’s body. Next, it converts the body into a “matter stream” and transmits it, together with its pattern information, to a destination. Finally, the matter is reassembled, restoring the person’s body, clothing and belongings. The original series popularized the expression “Beam me up!”

Could scientists have preserved Choi’s biological data from his 1959 performance of “Hamlet” (circa 1600), then reconstructed him in 2009 to appear alongside Sir Patrick Stewart? In one “Star Trek” episode, a crew member spends 75 years suspended in a transporter’s pattern buffer.

Consider the storage capacity required, starting with the number and states of atoms in a human body. A person weighing 70 kilograms (154 pounds) contains approximately 7 octillion atoms: seven followed by 27 zeros, thousands of times the estimated number of stars in the universe. Even allocating just one byte, equivalent to a single letter, to each atom would require tens of thousands of times the data generated worldwide in a year. Recording each atom’s identity, position and state would multiply that requirement.

More fundamentally, physics imposes barriers before transmission even begins. The uncertainty principle prevents us from determining an atom’s position and momentum simultaneously with perfect precision. Nor can an unknown quantum state be copied while preserving the original.

So Choi and Stewart meeting as Hamlet and Claudius remains an appealing dream, possible only in imagination. Yet the thought experiment reveals something about science fiction: its most captivating inventions can illuminate the boundaries of real science and its possibilities.