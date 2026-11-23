Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20. The Democratic Party has decided to pursue his impeachment. NEWS1

The Democratic Party’s push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de risks undermining not just judicial independence but also Korea’s constitutional balance.







Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.







Politics has never been entirely rational. Yet the Democratic Party's push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de is particularly bewildering. Its justification is weak, its procedures questionable and its political calculations confused.

Consider the grounds for impeachment. After hesitating to cross the impeachment Rubicon, the DP decided to proceed following the Supreme Court's ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Yet Yang Bu-nam, who heads the party's impeachment task force, said the challenge would concern procedural violations rather than the ruling itself.

The party claims to respect the judgment while seeking to remove the chief justice responsible for it. It suspects the Supreme Court acted improperly by delivering its ruling just one day before Han's detention expired. Yet the DP itself had criticized delays that might have allowed Han's release.

If the proceedings were unlawful, shouldn't the other justices also bear responsibility? Does the DP believe even the three dissenting justices helped give an unlawful process an appearance of legitimacy?

Other allegations are familiar: the judiciary's response to martial law, the swift remand of President Lee Jae Myung's election law case, disputes over judicial nominations and questionable operating expenses.

A special counsel investigation cleared Jo of allegations involving participation in the martial law insurrection. Even if operating expenses were mishandled, would that constitute a violation serious enough to remove the judiciary's leader? Can minor accusations simply accumulate into grounds for impeachment?

The procedure is equally peculiar. Initially reluctant to embrace demands from party hard-liners, the DP leadership proposed a parliamentary investigation. Then, within a day of the Han ruling, it abruptly adopted impeachment as official party policy.

Yang said even suspicions and possibilities concerning Lee's election law case could be included, leaving the Constitutional Court to decide. Rather than securing evidence first, the party apparently intends to impeach Jo and investigate afterward. Is that an appropriate use of constitutional proceedings?

The political calculations are no clearer. Dec. 3, the second anniversary of martial law, has been mentioned as a possible filing date, with a vote potentially coming before year's end.

But opinion polls have repeatedly shown more opposition than support. The DP promises further persuasion. Would changing public opinion somehow create legal grounds that do not exist?

The calculations of practical benefit are particularly revealing. DP lawmaker Noh Jong-myun argued that suspending Jo could prevent his influence over regular judicial personnel appointments and provide time for sweeping court reforms.

In other words, suspension itself would be worthwhile even if the Constitutional Court ultimately rejected impeachment.

Rep. Park Jie-won, previously concerned about a backlash among moderate voters, has similarly shifted his position. He now emphasizes suspension over the court's eventual decision, arguing that any political backlash would be negligible compared to the destruction of democracy and the judiciary.

But who is actually threatening those institutions?

Korea is a constitutional democracy founded on the separation of powers. It is disturbing that ruling party lawmakers openly calculate the advantages of suspending the chief justice and restructuring the courts. One wonders whether judicial independence means anything to them.

Judges are already protesting. Kang Dong-won, chairman of the National Conference of Representatives of Judges, called the impeachment initiative excessive and suggested judges should act if the motion passes.

The conference has moved its regular meeting forward by a week to November 30. A confrontation between the judiciary and political establishment is becoming increasingly likely.

The DP now stands before its impeachment Rubicon. Its rhetoric is forceful, but its actions reveal hesitation. Party leaders remain busy measuring the river's depth and current.

Common sense would counsel them not to cross. Yet watching them linger on the bank after formally committing themselves to impeachment inspires another response: If they insist, let them cross.

They must prove their case before the Constitutional Court and accept the consequences.

The troubling part is that the DP will not be the only party paying the price. The consequences could extend far beyond its immediate political fortunes, affecting public confidence in judicial independence and the constitutional balance among Korea's branches of government for years to come.